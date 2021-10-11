Music On Repeat Mode may Improve Brain Cognition

Advertisement

The study was done on 14 participants (8 non-musicians and 6 musicians) who were allowed to listen to long-known music for one hour a day over three weeks to explore the effects of music on brain health.The participants underwent functional MRI before and after the listening period to determine changes to brain function and structure.It was stated thatof study participants. PFC is the brain's control center where deep cognitive processes occur.Further differences to music were also observed in thethereby adding to the evidence ofsays Dr. Corinne Fischer, lead author, director of Geriatric Psychiatry at St. Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto and associate professor at U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine.Source: Medindia