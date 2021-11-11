About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Rapid COVID-19 Tests Could be Safer Alternatives

by Angela Mohan on November 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM
Font : A-A+

Rapid COVID-19 Tests Could be Safer Alternatives

Rapid antigen testing may be used on saliva instead of swabbing the nasal cavity for detecting novel coronavirus. The results are published in Infection Ecology & Epidemiology.

"Although our study isn't definitive, our results indicate that rapid tests using saliva might be good enough for diagnosing COVID-19 in the early phase of infection", says Magnus Rasmussen, specialist in infectious disease medicine at Skåne University Hospital and professor at Lund University, who led the study together with Yang De Marinis, associate professor at Lund University.

Advertisement


The PCR tests used in healthcare and most available antigen tests are taken with swabs in the nasal cavity - a method that many find uncomfortable. Antigen tests are used as a complement to PCR testing when increased test capacity or rapid test results are required. However, there are also saliva tests.

"Saliva-based tests are less unpleasant, simpler and easier to handle. You also do not need trained healthcare staff to spit in a cup", says Magnus Rasmussen.
Advertisement

In the current study, the researchers compared RT-PCR tests with saliva samples they collected from 44 patients. All 44 participants had confirmed COVID-19, and had to clear their throat before spitting.

The results showed that coronavirus can be detected in both saliva and nasal cavity samples, but that the concentrations are slightly lower in saliva.

The researchers also examined four different rapid antigen tests available on the market, to see how well they detect the virus in saliva samples.

All four antigen tests were found to be relatively sensitive in detecting the virus early in the infection, as the virus concentration is higher at that point. Later in the infection, when the virus concentration is lower, the antigen tests were not sufficiently sensitive.

"The advantage of a saliva-based rapid test is that you can easily take it at home in peace and quiet.

For many, it can make a big difference. If infection occurs in, for example, primary school, the younger unvaccinated students can be screened more quickly with a saliva-based rapid test. For children, it is important that sampling is simple and without discomfort", says Yang de Marinis, who is the first author of the study.

"Before we can start using saliva antigen tests, we need to confirm that they are reliable when identifying COVID-19 in newly infected and previously vaccinated people as well. Such studies are ongoing; within our own research and also elsewhere", concludes Magnus Rasmussen.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Music On Repeat Mode may Improve Brain Cognition
Dexamethasone Downs COVID-19 Deaths but Complications To be ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close