Rapid COVID-19 Tests Could be Safer Alternatives

"Saliva-based tests are less unpleasant, simpler and easier to handle. You also do not need trained healthcare staff to spit in a cup", says Magnus Rasmussen.In the current study, the researchers compared RT-PCR tests with saliva samples they collected from 44 patients. All 44 participants had confirmed COVID-19, and had to clear their throat before spitting.The results showed that coronavirus can be detected in both saliva and nasal cavity samples, but that the concentrations are slightly lower in saliva.The researchers also examined four different rapid antigen tests available on the market, to see how well they detect the virus in saliva samples.All four antigen tests were found to be relatively sensitive in detecting the virus early in the infection, as the virus concentration is higher at that point. Later in the infection, when the virus concentration is lower, the antigen tests were not sufficiently sensitive."The advantage of a saliva-based rapid test is that you can easily take it at home in peace and quiet.For many, it can make a big difference. If infection occurs in, for example, primary school, the younger unvaccinated students can be screened more quickly with a saliva-based rapid test. For children, it is important that sampling is simple and without discomfort", says Yang de Marinis, who is the first author of the study."Before we can start using saliva antigen tests, we need to confirm that they are reliable when identifying COVID-19 in newly infected and previously vaccinated people as well. Such studies are ongoing; within our own research and also elsewhere", concludes Magnus Rasmussen.Source: Medindia