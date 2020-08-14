Multiple Sclerosis Drug Inhibits HIV Infection

Treatment for HIV is lifelong, due to a latent reservoir of HIV-infected cells that may reactivate at any time. In addition to other drawbacks, current antiretroviral therapies do not specifically target latent infection. Finding ways to not only target infection, but also reduce the latent reservoir would have a great impact on the nearly 40 million people living with HIV worldwide.
‘Fingolimod, the multiple sclerosis drug helps inhibit multiple stages of the HIV-1 life cycle.’
Fingolimod, known also as Gilenya, works by acting as a functional antagonist of S1P receptors. By observing human immune cells, Bosque and his research team found that HIV infection was blocked by targeting S1P receptors with Fingolimod. The team discovered that the HIV life cycle was impacted at multiple levels. First, the drug reduced the surface density of the HIV receptor in T-cells, inhibiting viral binding and fusion. Secondly, Fingolimod activated the antiviral restriction factor SAMHD1, leading to a reduction in levels of total and integrated HIV.
"We believe this compound may be a promising novel therapy for HIV treatment and prevention,"
said Bosque.
Source: Eurekalert