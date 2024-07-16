MP Shrikant Shinde Pushes for Smart Health Centres, GPS Ambulances

Enhancing Healthcare Infrastructure



‘MP Shrikant Shinde champions the modernization of #healthfacilities with smart centres and GPS-equipped #ambulances, aiming to enhance healthcare accessibility and emergency response in Maharashtra. #healthcare’

Shrikant Shinde, son of Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, advocated for upgrading primary health centres into smart health centres with modern amenities and skilled personnel during a district planning committee meeting at Thane collectorate chaired by Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai.Highlighting the necessity for advanced facilities and experienced staff, Shinde also proposed equipping government ambulances with GPS for quicker emergency responses, citing current deployment inefficiencies.He additionally called for municipal and district council schools to be transformed into model smart schools with contemporary resources.Collector Ashok Shingare committed to presenting a proposal for these initiatives within a week.Source-Medindia