About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

MP Shrikant Shinde Pushes for Smart Health Centres, GPS Ambulances

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 16 2024 6:26 AM

MP Shrikant Shinde Pushes for Smart Health Centres, GPS Ambulances
Shrikant Shinde, son of Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, advocated for upgrading primary health centres into smart health centres with modern amenities and skilled personnel during a district planning committee meeting at Thane collectorate chaired by Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

Enhancing Healthcare Infrastructure

Highlighting the necessity for advanced facilities and experienced staff, Shinde also proposed equipping government ambulances with GPS for quicker emergency responses, citing current deployment inefficiencies.

Samsung Smart Healthcare Centre Helps Govt Hospitals Fight COVID
Samsung Smart Healthcare Centre Helps Govt Hospitals Fight COVID
Samsung India announces new Smart Healthcare centres at government hospitals across the country as part of its citizenship initiative to fight COVID with better equipments and resources.
He additionally called for municipal and district council schools to be transformed into model smart schools with contemporary resources.

Collector Ashok Shingare committed to presenting a proposal for these initiatives within a week.

Source-Medindia
Smart Health: New App to Track Diabetes in Rural India
Smart Health: New App to Track Diabetes in Rural India
An innovative smartphone app developed could enable community health workers track the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, especially in the rural areas.
Tamil Nadu CM Launches 15 ‘Samsung Smart Healthcare’ Centres
Tamil Nadu CM Launches 15 ‘Samsung Smart Healthcare’ Centres
15 Samsung Smart Healthcare centres launched in Tamil Nadu, aiming to provide quality healthcare to patients from the lower strata of society.
Patient Friendly Care in Kerala by Smart Health Card
Patient Friendly Care in Kerala by Smart Health Card
Sampoorna Arogya Keralam, a health care scheme proposed by the Finance minister of Kerala assures patient friendly and economic savy care.

Recommended Readings
Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement