by Adeline Dorcas on  April 20, 2020 at 9:59 PM Indian Health News
More Than 3.8 Lakh Corona Tests Conducted So Far: ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it has conducted over 3 lakh eighty thousand corona tests so far in the country.

Addressing media, Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, chief scientist of the ICMR said, "We have conducted 3,86,791 tests so far. Yesterday a total of 37,173 tests were done, out of these 29,287 tests were done in 194 labs of ICMR network. 7,886 tested in 82 private labs."

Joint Health secretary Lav Agarwal who was also present at the press conference said, "A total of 15,712 confirmed cases are reported for COVID-19 in the country. As many as 2,231 persons i.e. is 14.19% of total cases have been cured or discharged after recovery.


A high-level Task Force has been formed to work on the frontiers of science related to drug testing and vaccines. Through the Task Force, the government will further facilitate, keep track and monitor the progress of national and international efforts in vaccine development.

The Department of Biotechnology is a nodal agency for vaccine development. The Task Force will focus on "clinical cohorts" which will focus on long-term follow-up of people for having better understanding of disease and management, Agarwal said.

Source: IANS

