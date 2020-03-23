by Iswarya on  March 23, 2020 at 11:02 AM Tropical Disease News
India Capable of Conducting 10,000 Covid-19 Tests a Day: ICMR
India is capable of conducting 10,000 coronavirus tests a day and conducted 5,000 tests last week, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Speaking to the media, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said the testing capacity could be increased above 10,000 if needed.

"In the last week, we have tested 5,000 cases, and the total could be around 15,000. It''s important that indiscriminate testing is not done. Those returning from abroad should go for isolation," he said.


On indiscriminate testing, Bhargava said people were running for tests. "We ensure that unless there are symptoms, there should not be any test, but isolation," he said and added, it was essential to understand the ailment.

"About 80 percent of the people will experience cold-like fever and will recover. Twenty percent may experience cough, cold, fever, and some of them may need admission to hospital," he said.

Source: IANS

