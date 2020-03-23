India Capable of Conducting 10,000 Covid-19 Tests a Day: ICMR

"In the last week, we have tested 5,000 cases, and the total could be around 15,000. It''s important that indiscriminate testing is not done. Those returning from abroad should go for isolation," he said.
‘Ensure that unless there are symptoms, there should not be any test, but isolation
On indiscriminate testing, Bhargava said people were running for tests. "We ensure that unless there are symptoms, there should not be any test, but isolation," he said and added, it was essential to understand the ailment.
"About 80 percent of the people will experience cold-like fever and will recover. Twenty percent may experience cough, cold, fever, and some of them may need admission to hospital," he said.
Source: IANS