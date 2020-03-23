India Capable of Conducting 10,000 Covid-19 Tests a Day: ICMR

India is capable of conducting 10,000 coronavirus tests a day and conducted 5,000 tests last week, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



Speaking to the media, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said the testing capacity could be increased above 10,000 if needed.

‘Ensure that unless there are symptoms, there should not be any test, but isolation ’





"About 80 percent of the people will experience cold-like fever and will recover. Twenty percent may experience cough, cold, fever, and some of them may need admission to hospital," he said.



"In the last week, we have tested 5,000 cases, and the total could be around 15,000. It''s important that indiscriminate testing is not done. Those returning from abroad should go for isolation," he said.