Loss of Smell may be Covid-19 Symptom

Loss of the sense of smell, especially among the youth, maybe a possible new symptom of Covid-19, according to French scientists who have been observing the phenomenon in recent days.



French health service chief Jerome Salomon has said "the sudden disappearance of smell" in patients who did not have a blocked or runny nose appeared to be a symptom, albeit a rare one, the BBC reported.



A loss of taste was an even rarer symptom and that both seemed to be more prevalent in young people with the virus.



‘There has been a rapidly growing number of reports of a significant rise in patients with Covid-19 infection presenting with loss of smell in the absence of other symptoms. ’

In the UK, the NHS guidance is to self-isolate if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.



Other doctors have, however, cautioned that the research is not yet developed enough.



