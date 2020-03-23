Loss of Smell may be Covid-19 Symptom

A loss of taste was an even rarer symptom and that both seemed to be more prevalent in young people with the virus.
ENT UK, which represents ear, nose and throat specialists in the UK, has suggested that the loss of smell should be added to the current symptom criteria for people to self-isolate, the BBC said.
In the UK, the NHS guidance is to self-isolate if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.
Other doctors have, however, cautioned that the research is not yet developed enough.
Source: IANS