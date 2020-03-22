by Colleen Fleiss on  March 22, 2020 at 9:22 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

World Saw 1 Lakh Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Just 12 Days, Revealed WHO
World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 2 lakh and while it took over three months to reach the first 1 lakh confirmed cases, it took just 12 days to reach the next 1 lakh.

"A new protocol to investigate the extent of COVID-19 infection in the population, as determined by positive antibody tests in the general population has been developed," the WHO said in its latest situation report on COVID-19 late Thursday.

With the emergence of COVID-19 virus, many uncertainties remain as to certain epidemiological, seroepidemiological (related to identifying antibodies in the population), clinical and virological characteristics of the virus and associated disease, said the WHO.


To date, 13 countries across five of the six WHO regions, including both high-income and low-and middle-income countries, have begun to implement at least one of the early investigation protocols.

A further 18 countries have signaled their intention to implement one of the WHO protocols.

Currently, there are total 246,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally while the death toll has crossed 10,000.

Over 1,00,000 people across Europe have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, prompting European governments to unleash fresh measures.

In India, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 200 and four death have been reported so far.

Italy has become the worst coronavirus-hit country with its death toll overtaking that of China, where the disease was first reported late last year.

Coronavirus cases across Africa have risen almost six-fold in a week to 850, with Egypt reporting the maximum cases (210), followed closely by South Africa (202), reports said on Friday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
How Long COVID-19 Remains Infectious on Cardboard, Metal and Plastic Revealed
The coronavirus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
READ MORE
Myths About COVID-19 Revealed
Studies show that vitamin C has no significant benefit in preventing or treating the common cold for most patients, and COVID-19 is not the common cold.
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake