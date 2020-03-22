by Colleen Fleiss on  March 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Gujarat: Corona Positive Cases Climb to Seven
In Gujarat, the number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to seven, said officials. Two positive cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

On Friday evening, positive cases confirmed by the Health Department included a 27- year-old man who arrived in Mumbai from London and traveled to his home in Ahmedabad. He was admitted in the Civil hospital at Ahmedabad on Thursday, and his blood samples sent to the BJ Medical College returned a positive report on Friday.

Health authorities immediately quarantined five persons who came in contact with this man.


A 69-year-old woman who landed at the Ahmedabad airport from Sri Lanka and went to Vadodara on March 14 also reported positive. She was admitted in SSG Hospital at Vadodara. BJ Medical College found her samples positive. Twelve persons who came in contact with her have been quarantined by authorities.

Earlier in the morning, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department, told the media: "Three more cases have been found positive. One is a resident of Vadodara, aged 49, who traveled from Spain to Mumbai and arrived in Vadodara by road. The patient''s blood samples were found positive by BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. The administration has quarantined two persons who had close contact with this person."

A woman, aged 34 and resident of Ahmedabad, had returned to the city from Finland and was admitted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital (SVP) on March 18. The health authorities immediately quarantined three persons who were in close contact with her.

An American woman, aged 21, who travelled from New York to Mumbai and then to Ahmedabad was also admitted in the SVP on March 17. The administration quarantined 18 persons who were in direct touch with her.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old man from Saudi Arabia had arrived from Mumbai, and was found positive after tests at MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar.

Another case was of a woman, 21, in Surat who arrived from London and was admitted in Surat Civil Hospital. Her samples tested positive at the BJ Medical College and later confirmed by National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC within Municipal Corporation area, banning gathering of four or more persons at one place from March 21 to 31.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus in India: Don't Panic, Stay Cautious, PM Tells People
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indians must not panic, but remain vigilant to keep the coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Cases Shoot to 63
COVID-19 in India: The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra shoot up to 63 on Saturday, with 11 new cases detected overnight.
READ MORE
Work from Home as Much as Possible: Modi
In the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged all Indians to work from home as far as possible.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake