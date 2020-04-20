by Adeline Dorcas on  April 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM Tropical Disease News
COVID-19 Pandemic: Deadly Coronavirus Kills More Than 100,000 in Europe
COVID-19 kills more than 100,000 people in Europe.

The coronavirus pandemic has left over 100,000 people dead in Europe, which accounts for almost two-thirds of the worldwide death toll, according to latest estimates.

Europe is the worst-hit continent with a total of 100,501 fatalities out of 1,136,672 cases. The pandemic has killed 152,551 people so far across the world, according to the World Health Organization.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Europe is Now the Epicenter of Coronavirus: WHO
Europe is now the epicentre of the global coronavirus pandemic, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Infections Seem to Slow Down in Europe Still WHO Against Lifting Restrictions
COVID-19 in European countries is starting to see signs of slowing in infections, but the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded a stern warning against lifting restrictions too soon, saying it could lead to a deadly resurgence of COVID-19.
READ MORE
Doctors Should Use Double Layer Protection to Prevent Coronavirus
COVID-19 crisis has kept doctors and nurses busy. Since the COVID-19 crisis, doctors' deaths due to coronavirus have increased. Therefore, it is necessary for all the doctors and nurses to use double layer protection to prevent themselves from ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus Infection Cases Doubling Every 9.7 Days Now: Harsh Vardhan
COVID-19 infection cases are doubling every 9.7 days now, said Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister of India.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

