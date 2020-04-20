COVID-19 Pandemic: Deadly Coronavirus Kills More Than 100,000 in Europe

COVID-19 kills more than 100,000 people in Europe. The coronavirus pandemic has left over 100,000 people dead in Europe, which accounts for almost two-thirds of the worldwide death toll, according to latest estimates. Europe is the worst-hit continent with a total of 100,501 fatalities out of 1,136,672 cases. The pandemic has killed 152,551 people so far across the world, according to the World Health Organization. ‘COVID-19 in Europe: The deadly coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Europe.’Read More.. Source: IANS << Coronavirus Infection Cases Doubling Every 9.7 Days Now: Har... COVID-19 in India: No Fresh Corona Cases in Northeastern Sta... >> Recommended Reading Europe is Now the Epicenter of Coronavirus: WHO Europe is now the epicentre of the global coronavirus pandemic, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. READ MORE COVID-19 Infections Seem to Slow Down in Europe Still WHO Against Lifting Restrictions COVID-19 in European countries is starting to see signs of slowing in infections, but the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded a stern warning against lifting restrictions too soon, saying it could lead to a deadly resurgence of COVID-19. READ MORE Doctors Should Use Double Layer Protection to Prevent Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis has kept doctors and nurses busy. Since the COVID-19 crisis, doctors' deaths due to coronavirus have increased. Therefore, it is necessary for all the doctors and nurses to use double layer protection to prevent themselves from ... READ MORE Coronavirus Infection Cases Doubling Every 9.7 Days Now: Harsh Vardhan COVID-19 infection cases are doubling every 9.7 days now, said Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister of India. READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Find a Doctor Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator More News on: Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake