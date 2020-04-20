by Adeline Dorcas on  April 20, 2020 at 10:04 PM Indian Health News
Online Data Pool of Human Resource to Combat COVID-19 Launched
The Centre has launched online data pool of human resource, comprising details of doctors, other healthcare professionals and auxiliary help, to fight against COVID-19.

"The government has created an online data pool of doctors, including AYUSH doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendras, NCC, NSS, PMGKVY and ex-servicemen, for use by the ground level administration at state, district or municipal levels," said a statement.

The information has been uploaded on a dashboard and is regularly updated.


MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda in a letter to states and Union Territories said, a dashboard master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers had been made operational. It contains data on state-wise and district-wise availability of human resources, along with contact details of the nodal officers.

This database can also be used for services of volunteers for enforcing social distancing at banks, ration shops, mandis and for providing help to elderly, Divyang and orphanages. This will also help states and UTs to move human resources from one location to the other for their use.

The platform also provides anytime onsite delivery of training material modules through any device.

According to the statement, 44 modules that are part of 12 courses have been on-boarded with 105 videos and 29 documents. The courses include basics of COVID, infection prevention and control, use of PPE, quarantine and isolation, management of COVID-19 cases (SARI, ADRS, Septic Shock), laboratory sample collection and testing, ICU care and ventilation management.

Source: IANS

