Monkeypox Detected in South Africa



‘South Africa reports a confirmed case of #monkeypox, prompting health authorities to issue alerts and urge public vigilance. #mpox’

New Insights into Monkeypox

About Mpox - (https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/about/index.html)

South Africa's Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, urges vigilance following the confirmation of a laboratory-reported case of monkeypox, ( ) also known as Mpox.The National Department of Health headed by Phaahla said on Monday that the case involves a 35-year-old male, who resides in the Gauteng province and tested positive on May 9, 2024. The patient had no recent history of travelling, Xinhua news agency reported.The case was first tested by Lancet Laboratory, one of the leading pathology laboratories in the country, and then confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which then alerted the departmentHealth Department Spokesperson Foster Mohale told Xinhua news agency.According to the department, Mpox is a rare viral infectious disease in humans caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). Although the virus is not highly transmissible from person to person, it has increased in global public health significance and can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever.The department also noted that Mpox presents with an acute illness characterized by fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin. The disease is rarely fatal and cases typically resolve within two to four weeks and most cases do not require hospital treatment, it added.The last time South Africa recorded a monkeypox case was in August 2022 when there were cases across the globe.Source-IANS