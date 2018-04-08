medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Modified Mosquitoes Wipe Out Deadly Dengue in Australian City

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 4, 2018 at 4:13 PM Tropical Disease News
Modified mosquitoes successfully eliminated the deadly dengue fever in a city in Australia for the last four years.
Modified Mosquitoes Wipe Out Deadly Dengue in Australian City

The experiment began in 2014, where mosquitoes specially bred to carry naturally-occurring Wolbachia bacteria, which prevents the insects from spreading the virus.

Over two years, nearly four million of the midge-like pests were released across 66 square kilometres of Townsville, Queensland in areas where they could easily breed.

The Queensland city which has around 167,800 residents has recorded no cases of locally-transmitted dengue in the four years after the modified mosquitoes were released, compared to 54 cases in the previous four years.

These anti-dengue mosquitoes then mated with wild species, causing them to pass on Wolbachia, so their offspring also carried the bacteria.

"We want to have a really major impact on disease. For dengue and Zika nothing's working at the moment for control. There's evidence of a growing disease burden, and there was the big Zika pandemic that stripped through the Americas recently and the rest of the world," said Scott O'Neill, director of the World Mosquito Program at Monash University in Australia.

The technique used is looking very promising and might have a significant impact, said O'Neill.

Scientists are now conducting a randomized controlled trial in Indonesia. Similarly, in Brazil, mosquitoes have been introduced in Rio de Janeiro, with the new hope to tackle Zika virus outbreaks.

The land stretch covered in Rio de Janeiro is double that of Townsville, and the population is around six times as high which includes more than 1.5 million people.

"Rio is one of the hardest places to work in. If we can be successful in Rio we can probably be successful anywhere in the world," said O'Neill.

The programme is currently going on in 11 countries across the world. New studies hope to test it in other countries where a large number of dengue cases have been reported.

Eventually, if Wolbachia does prove safe and effective, scientists may attempt its use against malaria.

Source: Medindia

Related Links

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

