Two hundred school kids have fallen sick after following a flu outbreak in Australia.



A team of specialist cleaning staff were sent to the Middle Park School in Queensland state on Friday to sanitize classrooms, reports Xinhua news agency.

Flu Outbreak in Australia: 200 School Kids Taken Ill

‘Flu outbreak was believed to be influenza A and B; the school is now doing all they can to combat the epidemic.’

Although the school has remained open despite losing one-third of their students, principal Anne Kitchin urged parents to keep their children at home until the "extraordinary outbreak" is over.Believed to be influenza A and B, the Queensland education department said in a statement that the school is doing all they can to combat the outbreak and "will conduct additional hygienic cleaning of school premises over the coming days."Source: IANS