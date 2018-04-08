Flu Outbreak in Australia: 200 School Kids Taken Ill

Two hundred school kids have fallen sick after following a flu outbreak in Australia.
A team of specialist cleaning staff were sent to the Middle Park School in Queensland state on Friday to sanitize classrooms, reports Xinhua news agency.
Although the school has remained open despite losing one-third of their students, principal Anne Kitchin urged parents to keep their children at home until the "extraordinary outbreak" is over.
‘Flu outbreak was believed to be influenza A and B; the school is now doing all they can to combat the epidemic.’
Believed to be influenza A and B, the Queensland education department said in a statement that the school is doing all they can to combat the outbreak and "will conduct additional hygienic cleaning of school premises over the coming days."
Source: IANS