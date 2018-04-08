medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

Flu Outbreak in Australia: 200 School Kids Taken Ill

by Rishika Gupta on  August 4, 2018 at 4:51 PM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two hundred school kids have fallen sick after following a flu outbreak in Australia.

A team of specialist cleaning staff were sent to the Middle Park School in Queensland state on Friday to sanitize classrooms, reports Xinhua news agency.
Flu Outbreak in Australia: 200 School Kids Taken Ill
Flu Outbreak in Australia: 200 School Kids Taken Ill

Although the school has remained open despite losing one-third of their students, principal Anne Kitchin urged parents to keep their children at home until the "extraordinary outbreak" is over.

Believed to be influenza A and B, the Queensland education department said in a statement that the school is doing all they can to combat the outbreak and "will conduct additional hygienic cleaning of school premises over the coming days."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Bird Flu Outbreak in Bihar Leads To Hundreds of Chicken Being Culled

Bird Flu Outbreak in Bihar Leads To Hundreds of Chicken Being Culled

Officials have said that hundreds of chicken were culled and large quantity of eggs destroyed in Bihar's Purnea district following an outbreak of avian flu.

Delhi Government Prepares to Fight Swine Flu Outbreak: Health Minister

Delhi Government Prepares to Fight Swine Flu Outbreak: Health Minister

The Health Minister has directed that isolated wards in hospitals must be kept in a state of readiness and number of beds should be doubled than last year.

Rare Study Material Available Thanks to WSU Flu Outbreak

Rare Study Material Available Thanks to WSU Flu Outbreak

One of the first U.S. outbreaks of the H1N1 virus swept through the Washington State University campus, striking some 2,000 people some five years ago.

It's Hard Covering Up Bird Flu Outbreak in the Internet Age

It's Hard Covering Up Bird Flu Outbreak in the Internet Age

On a Chinese pavement, photos of 10 dead sparrows went viral on social media and drew a swift official response show how hard covering up a bird flu outbreak would be in the Internet age.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Swine Flu 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...