Mobile App to Track Ambulances Launched

by Colleen Fleiss on October 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM
A first of its kind, well- equipped and trackable ambulance service app for heart and other emergencies has been launched by UP minister Satish Mahana.

A total of 25 ambulances, equipped with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillators, with a nurse or a paramedic have been made available for the patients through the app that has been designed by a private hospital in Kanpur.

Not only this, patients will now also be able to track the ambulance in real-time via a mobile-based application.

"This is a first-of-its-kind service in the state. There is a toll-free number to call the ambulance service. These ambulances will be engaged for not only heart emergencies, but for other health emergencies as well," said the minister.

Source: IANS
<< Link Between Genital Warts and the Immune System Discovered
COVID-19 Caseload Tops 234.5 Million >>

Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
