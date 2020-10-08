Boat Ambulance Service Will be Launched in Maharashtra Soon

The approximately hour-long voyage will help slash the crucial two-three hours or the 'golden hours' which the patients from these two areas have to currently spend travelling by road to Mumbai.The government will select an agency which will procure the requisite vessel, equipment, medical supplies, staff, etc and it will provide the operational expenses for the project, to be implemented initially for one year under the supervision of the National Health Mission.The Health Department's permission will be sought for appointing doctors, nurses, ventilator operators, etc while the expenses will be mobilized through the Finance Department and the District Planning & Development Council.Source: IANS