COVID-19 Caseload Tops 234.5 Million

Globally, the coronavirus cases have topped 234.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.79 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.28 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 234,577,843, 4,796,500 and 6,282,822,928, respectively.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,791,061 cases.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (597,723), India (448,573), Mexico (277,978), Russia (205,297), Peru (199,423), Indonesia (142,115), the UK (137,295), Italy (130,998), Iran (120,880), Colombia (126,372), France (117,578) and Argentina (115,239).
Source: IANS