Mind Wandering: New Approach to Fight Stress

We all need to concentrate -- in our work, studies or in relations to others -- but this also requires us to create openings in our lives where we can let the thoughts come and go -- without interference.By making friends with our wandering mind, we reduce stress levels, increase our focus and improve our mental health -- and even our physical health, believe it or not. We cultivate our sensitivity and increase our understanding of ourselves and others.How do we establish such a friendship? In recent years, we've often been told that mindfulness reduces the mind's tendency to wander in unexpected directions -- mind wandering. This is not something to go after, according to the authors, based on a number of scientific studies.But we need a method. The book's subtitle reveals the theme: nondirective meditation.This is a generic term for a number of different meditation techniques, among them Acem Meditation from Norway. These techniques allow the thoughts to come and go, and thereby the thoughts lose some of their negative influence upon us. The perfect friendship!Source: Medindia