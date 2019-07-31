Backyard Chickens Might Play in the Spread of Salmonella Infections

The role backyard chickens play in the spread of salmonellosis, a foodborne gastrointestinal illness has been revealed by Flinders University researchers.



Salmonellosis has been increasing over the last decade in Australia, with eggs identified as the main cause.

The aim of this study is to collect environmental samples (soil, chicken faeces and water) to identify potential sources of salmonella contamination.



'Salmonella can cause diarrhea and typhoid fever.'





Initial results have detected Salmonella in the faeces from several backyard chickens in South Australia.



There are some key steps that can be followed to reduce your risk of salmonellosis:



1. Collect the eggs twice a day to reduce the risk of bacteria growing and use the oldest eggs first;



2. Do not use any cracked or dirty;



3. Do not wash dirty eggs;



4. Store the eggs in clean containers in the refrigerator away from ready to eat foods, and;



5. Wash hands after handling chickens or eggs.



