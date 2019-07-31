Backyard Chickens Might Play in the Spread of Salmonella Infections

The aim of this study is to collect environmental samples (soil, chicken faeces and water) to identify potential sources of salmonella contamination.
This information will be used to reduce the risk of salmonellosis.
Initial results have detected Salmonella in the faeces from several backyard chickens in South Australia.
There are some key steps that can be followed to reduce your risk of salmonellosis:
1. Collect the eggs twice a day to reduce the risk of bacteria growing and use the oldest eggs first;
2. Do not use any cracked or dirty;
3. Do not wash dirty eggs;
4. Store the eggs in clean containers in the refrigerator away from ready to eat foods, and;
5. Wash hands after handling chickens or eggs.
Source: Medindia