Micronutrient Deficiency Affects 45% of Type 2 Diabetes Patients Worldwide

Micronutrient deficiencies, especially vitamin D, are prevalent in type 2 diabetes patients, impacting 45% globally.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Potential micronutrient deficiency lacks recognition in diabetes



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you know?

About 29% of type 2 diabetes patients taking #metformin have a vitamin B12 deficiency. #type2diabetes #nutrientdeficiency #medindia ’

About 29% of type 2 diabetes patients taking #metformin have a vitamin B12 deficiency. #type2diabetes #nutrientdeficiency #medindia ’

Advertisement

Micronutrient Deficiency and Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Advertisement

Common Micronutrient Deficiencies in Type 2 Diabetes

Advertisement

Impact on Type 2 Diabetes Treatment

Potential micronutrient deficiency lacks recognition in diabetes - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2032692/)