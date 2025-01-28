IIT Guwahati Develops Nanocrystal Tool for Mercury Detection in Cells and Environment

IIT Guwahati develops a cost-effective tool using perovskite nanocrystals to detect harmful metals and improve disease diagnosis, environmental monitoring, and medical imaging.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

IIT Guwahati Develops State-of-the-Art Nanomaterial for Mercury Detection in Cells and Environment



Go to source Trusted Source



‘IIT Guwahati develops a novel tool to detect #toxicmetals like #mercury in living cells using perovskite nanocrystals. #diseasediagnosis #medindia ’

Mercury Detection with Perovskite Nanocrystals

Non-Toxic Nanocrystals for Precise Mercury Detection

Advertisement

Advertisement

IIT Guwahati Develops State-of-the-Art Nanomaterial for Mercury Detection in Cells and Environment - (https://www.iitg.ac.in/iitg_press_details?p=164/iit-guwahati-develops-state-of-the-art-nanomaterial-for-mercury-detection-in-cells-and-environment)