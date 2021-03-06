Healthy Lifestyle Could Save Adults from Cognitive Impairment

Previous evidence linked lower risks of dementia only among apolipoprotein E (APOE) with healthier lifestyle patterns among apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 noncarriers. The current study aimed to investigate the
To identify the potential impact of APOE genotype on the above relationship the team statistically analysed the data from 6,160 adults aged 80 or older
who had participated in a larger, ongoing study known as the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey
Factors such as sociodemographics were also considered as they could possibly impact cognition. The healthy lifestyle patterns
were defined by scores that included factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, dietary pattern, physical activity, and body weight.
• Participants who carry APOE ε4 genotype
were associated with 17% higher odds of developing cognitive impairment
than those who had any other type of APOE genotype.
• Participants who followed a healthy lifestyle
were 55% less likely to have cognitive disabilities
than those who followed an unhealthy one.
Although the researchers explained that further trials and cohort studies are necessary to strengthen their findings, this study emphasizes the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle
to prevent cognitive disabilities in adults regardless of the genetic factors
