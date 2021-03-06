by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 3, 2021 at 7:43 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Healthy Lifestyle Could Save Adults from Cognitive Impairment
A new study by Xurui Jin of Duke Kunshan University in Jiangsu, China, and colleagues published in the journal PLOS Medicine reveals that a healthier lifestyle promotes cognitive function among the elderly.

Apolipoprotein E (APOE) is a genetic factor that contributes to the cognitive impairment and Alzheimer disease (AD) in humans. Other than this, lifestyle factors such as smoking, drinking, diet, and physical activity also have an impact on cognition.

Previous evidence linked lower risks of dementia only among apolipoprotein E (APOE) with healthier lifestyle patterns among apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 noncarriers. The current study aimed to investigate the impact of APOE genotype in the associations between lifestyle and cognition among elderly .


To identify the potential impact of APOE genotype on the above relationship the team statistically analysed the data from 6,160 adults aged 80 or older who had participated in a larger, ongoing study known as the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey .

Factors such as sociodemographics were also considered as they could possibly impact cognition. The healthy lifestyle patterns were defined by scores that included factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, dietary pattern, physical activity, and body weight.

The results showed that,

• Participants who carry APOE ε4 genotype were associated with 17% higher odds of developing cognitive impairment than those who had any other type of APOE genotype.

• Participants who followed a healthy lifestyle were 55% less likely to have cognitive disabilities than those who followed an unhealthy one.

Although the researchers explained that further trials and cohort studies are necessary to strengthen their findings, this study emphasizes the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle to prevent cognitive disabilities in adults regardless of the genetic factors .



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment scales are used to measure the cognitive development of individuals.
READ MORE
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
READ MORE
Depression in Mothers can Negatively Impact the Child’s Verbal Cognitive Ability
Children of depressed mothers tend to have a poorer verbal IQ score, till the age of 16 than children whose mothers are not depressed.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old
Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.
READ MORE
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
READ MORE
Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy
From skincare tips to healthy living, it’s all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on…
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Healthy LivingGardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the OldYour Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being HealthyHealthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali