Depression in Mothers can Negatively Impact the Child’s Verbal Cognitive Ability

Roughly one out of 10
mothers in the United States will experience depression according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but
the current study reports that the effects of the depression extend to their
children and can negatively affect their children's cognitive development.
‘A study conducted by researchers at the University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine has found that a mother’s depression can negatively impact a child’s cognitive development until the age of 16.’
The findings of the study are published in the April
issue of Child
Development
.
Study
The study was conducted on 900 healthy
children and their mothers living in Santiago,
Chile. The
children were periodically assessed at five-year
intervals of ages 1, 5, 10 and 16, with the age limit of 16 years.
Parameters used to
study the mothers during this period were -
- Symptoms of depression throughout the study period by
answering a questionnaire that had questions like "Are you sad?" and "Do
you find yourself crying?" (At least half of the mothers were sure that
they were depressed)
- How affectionate and responsive the mothers
were to their children at each age period
- How many age-appropriate learning material
the mothers provided their children
The researchers tested the verbal cognitive abilities
of the children using standardized IQ tests during each assessment.
"We found that mothers who were highly depressed
didn't invest emotionally or in providing learning materials to support their
child, such as toys and books, as much as mothers who were not depressed. This,
in turn, impacted the child's IQ at ages 1, 5, 10 and 16," said Patricia
East, PhD, a research scientist with the Department of Pediatrics at UC San
Diego School of Medicine. "The consistency and longevity of these results
speak to the enduring effect that depression has on a mother's parenting and
her child's development."
Results of the study
- Theaverage
verbal IQ score for all children at the age of 5 in the study was 7.64 on
a scale of one to 19
- The average verbal IQ score of kids with severely depressed mothers was 7.30 compared to
7.78 in children without depressed mothers
- Even though the difference between 7.78 to 7.30
is seemingly small, it is highly meaningful regarding verbal skills and vocabulary
- The
study shows that there can be long-term consequences in a child due to
chronic maternal depression
Some factors likely
contributed to the stress and in turn depression for most of the mothers in the
study. The mothers in the study
- Had only nine years of education
- Were not employed outside the home
- Often lived with extended family in
small, crowded homes
What do the results
mean?
Maternal depression has to be identified early
so that proper intervention
and treatment are provided early on.
Providing such
resources will help them manage their symptoms in a productive way and ensure
their children reach their full potential.
The study authors
propose further analyzing the current study data to see how mothers' depression
affects children's depressive symptoms, academic achievement and health like
being overweight or obese through childhood and adolescence.
Depression
Depression is a
common but severe mood disorder that affects one in ten mothers in the United
States. It can affect the way a person feels, thinks, and handles daily
activities, like sleeping, eating, or working. If these symptoms have been
bothering a person for at least two weeks, they could be diagnosed with
depression.
There are women who
undergo postpartum depression
after giving birth; this kind of depression is much more
serious than the "baby blues" symptoms of mild depression and anxiety that
typically clear within two weeks after delivery.
Some
women with postpartum depression experience full-blown major
depression either
during
pregnancy or after delivery. The depression can last for the first six months
after childbirth or longer. Approximately, twenty percent of mothers who are
severely depressed when their child turns age 1 remain depressed for a long
time.
They are overwhelmed
with feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety
, and exhaustion that accompany the depression; this may make it
difficult for them to complete daily care activities for themselves and for
their babies.
References:
- Depression - (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/depression/index.shtml)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement