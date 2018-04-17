Small aggregates (trimers) of mutated SOD1 protein shown to be highly toxic while larger aggregates may have a protective effect on neurons (nerve cells) according to a recent study conducted by scientists at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine at Chapel Hill. The findings of the study appear in theTherefore, the current study was aimed aton the nerve cells in ALS.The study was conducted by a team of scientists including senior author Nikolay Dokholyan, PhD, the Michael Hooker Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics at UNC-Chapel Hill and lead author Cheng Zhu, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher in his lab."One challenge is that the smaller structures such as trimers tend to exist only transiently on the way to forming larger structures," Zhu said. "But we were able toat the expense of smaller structures. So, we were able to separate the effects of these two species of the protein.""Looking at various SOD1 mutants, we observed that the degree of (nerve cell) toxicity correlated with the extent of trimer formation," Zhu said.

Larger Clusters of ALS Protein Can Protect Brain Cells

‘Inhibition of trimer formation or promoting formation of larger aggregates of SOD1 protein may reduce nerve cell damage in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).’

Normal SOD1 Protein versus Abnormal Trimeric Form

The normal form of SOD1 protein exists as a dimer or two copy structure. Abnormal toxic trimers form when the dimers disintegrate.

About SOD1 Mutant Protein Associated ALS

Conclusion



Cheng Zhu el al., "Large SOD1 aggregates, unlike trimeric SOD1, do not impact cell viability in a model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis," PNAS (2018). http://www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1800187115

Advertisement

The viability of cells containing mutant SOD1 that strongly forms larger fibrils, but decreased amounts of trimers tended to be similar to the wild-type SOD1, suggesting thatThus, the findings of the study suggest that SOD1 fibrils may not be the problem in SOD1-linked ALS; rather, theyThe scientists are looking toor other oligomers (small molecules)."Taking a drug to promote fibril formation could be one (another) way to reduce toxicity in SOD1-ALS," Dokholyan said.Indeed future plans in Dokholyan's lab are to further delineate cellular mechanisms of toxicity due to pathological SOD1 trimers and find drugs that reduce the formation of trimers.SOD1 gene mutation occurs in a significant proportion of ALS cases, accounting for about 12 percent of ALS cases that tend to run in families. SOD1 mutations also occur in approximately 1.5 percent of ALS cases that do not obviously run in families. All theseof the SOD1 protein with resultant pathology.The findings of the study provide an insight into the possible reasons for nerve cell damage inneurodegenerative diseases and may fuel further research and aid in the development of novel drugs that target the toxic abnormal trimeric form of SOD1 protein."Although SOD1-associated ALS represents a small fraction of all ALS cases, uncovering the origins of neurotoxicity in SOD1 aggregation may shed light on the underlying causes of an entire class of neurodegenerative diseases," Dokholyan said.Source: Medindia