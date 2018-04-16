Possible Mechanism of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Tetraplegia Identified

Incidence of obstructive sleep apnea in tetraplegic (paralysis of all four limbs and torso) patients is high (nearly 70 percent) and the reason for this is not clear.

Scientists identify possible reason for this phenomenon in the current study, which may help develop targeted therapies, that would help improve quality of life for these patients.

Obstructive sleep apnea refers to repetitive narrowing of the upper airway (back of nose and throat) during sleep with potentially serious health consequences and an increased risk of diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension).

Aim of Study

Details of Study

Volunteers suffering from OSA (including tetraplegics as well as those without tetraplegia for comparison) were assessed in sleep physiology studies in Sydney (NeuRA) and Melbourne (IBAS).

To replicate upper airway narrowing characteristic of OSA, brief pulses of suction were delivered to the volunteers through a breathing mask.

Simultaneously, electrodes were inserted into the largest muscle of the upper respiratory tract, namely the genioglossus, to measure key reflex responses.

The study team thought that the throat reflex responses would be same in all patients with OSA, irrespective of whether they were suffering from tetraplegia or not.

The current study however found that in several cases of tetraplegics with sleep apnea, key protective throat reflexes were not present, resulting in the switching off (rather than increased activity) of the genioglossus muscle, normally observed in OSA patients who do not have tetraplegia.

Activity of Genioglossus Muscle in OSA Patients Who Don't Have Tetraplegia/Have Tetraplegia

Normally, the contraction of upper airway dilator muscles, such as the genioglossus is critical in keeping the upper airway open enabling unrestricted air flow.

Patients (without tetraplegia) suffering from OSA demonstrated increased activity on genioglossus electromyogram (EMG) during the wakeful state.

This neuromuscular compensation prevents apneic episodes during the day by keeping the airway open.

In tetraplegics with OSA, genioglossus muscle activity was found to be reduced.

Optimism and Enthusiasm of Participants Key to Success of Study

Possible mechanism for the high incidence of obstructive sleep apnea in tetraplegic patients has been outlined in a recent study. The details of the study appear inand could pave the way for developing targeted treatments aimed at improving the quality of life of these patients.The current study aims at. The answer to this question may explain the reason for the high incidence of OSA in these patients and using this knowledge to develop better and more effective treatments that could improve the quality of their life.Thus, the findings of this study may help to explain why OSA is so common in those with tetraplegia who have sleep apnea.Laura Gainche, one of the study team members, praised the optimism, endurance and willingness of all the research's participants,who suffered his spinal injury at the age of 16