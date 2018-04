Possible mechanism for the high incidence of obstructive sleep apnea in tetraplegic patients has been outlined in a recent study. The details of the study appear inand could pave the way for developing targeted treatments aimed at improving the quality of life of these patients.The current study aims at. The answer to this question may explain the reason for the high incidence of OSA in these patients and using this knowledge to develop better and more effective treatments that could improve the quality of their life.Thus, the findings of this study may help to explain why OSA is so common in those with tetraplegia who have sleep apnea.Laura Gainche, one of the study team members, praised the optimism, endurance and willingness of all the research's participants,who suffered his spinal injury at the age of 16

Possible Mechanism of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Tetraplegia Identified

‘Reduced or absent throat reflexes in tetraplegic patients may account for the high incidence of obstructive sleep apnea in these patients.’

What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)?

Conclusion

"We were worried that nobody would take part in our long, tedious protocol. However, he (JV) just brushed it off like it was nothing", saying "A two millimeter wide catheter in the nose? What a joke compared to the feeding tubes I had before"!"The experimental day was intense to say the least; six people wheeled his bed up a steep slope to a test room about 100m away from the main hospital. Somehow, we made it through the lengthy protocol together, and it was mostly thanks to him, our first rock star patient! These participants gave us confidence that this project was feasible, and in the future the data produced will hopefully make their lives a tiny bit easier".Apnea means absence of breathing. Sleep apnea refers to apneic episodes occurring when a person is asleep. In obstructive sleep apnea the breathing stops due to obstruction to air flow in the upper airway. When the airway is narrowed with resultant restricted air flow, the person snores (breathes through mouth). If however, the airflow is completely blocked, breathing stops for about 10 seconds and resumes once again.Persons suffering from OSA have impaired sleep and suffer from excessive daytime drowsiness, irritability and inability to concentrate.The most effective treatment for OSA is continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP). The slightly high air pressure keeps the throat open while the patient is breathing and prevents blockage of the airway.Despite the fact that the study was conducted in the wakeful state and not during sleep, the scientists are optimistic that the findings of their study would help future sleep physiology studies, as well as in development of safe and effective targeted therapies for tetraplegic patients with sleep apnea.Source: Medindia