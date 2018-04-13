medindia
Alectinib May Be Drug Of Choice to Treat Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer
Written by Vijayaganesh Kasinathan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 13, 2018 at 6:33 PM
Highlights:
  • The results of ALEX trial were presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC ) 2018 by Dr. Pérol supporting the use of alectinib in lung cancer.
  • Alectinib, a next generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor found to be the frontline treatment in patients with ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer.
  • When compared with the standard crizotinib therapy, alectinib improves the symptoms of lung cancer with a better toxicity profile.
Lung cancer or lung carcinoma is one of the most common and serious cancers worldwide. Lung cancer occurs due to an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells either in single or both lungs, which usually affects older people. Smoking is found to be the major cause of lung cancer, due to the continuous inhalation of toxic substances like nicotine. Exposure to asbestos, radiation and high levels of air pollution are other risks that leads to lung cancer.

Findings of ALEX trial

The burden of symptoms in lung cancer is usually high, with episodes of chest pain, cough and difficulty in breathing. It is necessary to provide palliation in such terminal illness, with the main focus to improve the symptoms associated with lung cancer. Crizotinib, a standard medication in treating the ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer does not improve long-term symptoms of lung cancer.
The phase 3 Alex trial was conducted to compare the effects of alectinib and crizotinib and the results were presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2018 by Dr. Pérol. The results of ALEX trial showed that alectinib can be a drug of choice in treating ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer. Patients were grouped into two, receiving alectinib and crizotinib respectively, and were evaluated based on the health-related quality of life and symptoms. During the study, patients were asked to complete two questionnaires - EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-LC13.

Patient groups treated with alectinib and crizotinib showed an improvement in health-related quality of life. However, patients treated with alectinib showed a longer improvement of symptoms when compared with crizotinib. Alectinib was also found to increase the progression free survival rate (PFS) and delay the disease progression into the central nervous system (CNS) than the standard crizotinib therapy.

Alectinib worsens the cognitive function in few patients with CNS metastases. However, the tolerability profile and the health-related quality of life along with improvement in symptoms was found to be superior with alectinib when compared with crizotinib. The research team suggested that alectinib can be considered as a first-line palliative treatment for ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer.

What are the causes of non-small-cell lung cancer?

  • Tobacco smoking
  • Gene changes or mutation
  • Severe air pollution
  • Exposure to the following
    • Asbestos Smoke
    • Radon
    • Diesel exhaust
    • Other chemicals

How can you diagnose non-small-cell lung cancer?

  • Chest X-ray
  • Pulmonary function tests
  • Complete blood tests
  • Immunohistochemical test
  • Endobronchial ultrasound
  • Computed tomography (CT) scan
  • Magnetic resonance imaging
  • Positron emission tomography (PET) scan
  • Sputum test
  • Thoracentesis
  • Biopsy
  • Bronchscopy
  • Mediastinoscopy
  • Mediastinotomy
  • Thoracoscopy
References:
  1. About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-small-cell-lung-cancer/about.html)
  2. What Is Lung Cancer? - (https://www.lungcancer.org/find_information/publications/163-lung_cancer_101/265-what_is_lung_cancer)




Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Quiz on Lung Cancer

Lung cancer and smoking are closely associated. Lung cancer risk increases with the intensity of smoking. For more details, take this ...

Top 10 Interesting Facts on Lung Cancer

Lung cancer can be diagnosed only in the advanced stages of the disease. Therefore, early screening is recommended for a better prognosis.

Lung Cancer - Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Lung Cancer is the commonest among all known cancers and smoking is considered to be one of the major causes for the spread of the disease.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling chilly most of the time might be pointing to an underlying health condition, like anemia, ...

 Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

