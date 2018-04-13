Alectinib May Be Drug Of Choice to Treat Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

The results of ALEX trial were presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC ) 2018 by Dr. Pérol supporting the use of alectinib in lung cancer.

Alectinib, a next generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor found to be the frontline treatment in patients with ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer.

When compared with the standard crizotinib therapy, alectinib improves the symptoms of lung cancer with a better toxicity profile. Lung cancer or lung carcinoma is one of the most common and serious cancers worldwide. Lung cancer occurs due to an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells either in single or both lungs, which usually affects older people. Smoking is found to be the major cause of lung cancer, due to the continuous inhalation of toxic substances like nicotine. Exposure to asbestos, radiation and high levels of air pollution are other risks that leads to lung cancer.

Findings of ALEX trial The burden of symptoms in lung cancer is usually high, with episodes of chest pain, cough and difficulty in breathing. It is necessary to provide palliation in such terminal illness, with the main focus to improve the symptoms associated with lung cancer. Crizotinib, a standard medication in treating the ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer does not improve long-term symptoms of Lung cancer or lung carcinoma is one of the most common and serious cancers worldwide. Lung cancer occurs due to an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells either in single or both lungs, which usually affects older people. Smoking is found to be the major cause of lung cancer, due to the continuous inhalation of toxic substances like nicotine. Exposure to asbestos, radiation and high levels of air pollution are other risks that leads to lung cancer.The burden of symptoms in lung cancer is usually high, with episodes of chest pain, cough and difficulty in breathing. It is necessary to provide palliation in such terminal illness, with the main focus to improve the symptoms associated with lung cancer. Crizotinib, a standard medication in treating the ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer does not improve long-term symptoms of lung cancer

Alectinib May Be Drug Of Choice to Treat Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer



The phase 3 Alex trial was conducted to compare the effects of alectinib and crizotinib and the results were presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2018 by Dr. Pérol. The results of ALEX trial showed that alectinib can be a drug of choice in treating ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer. Patients were grouped into two, receiving alectinib and crizotinib respectively, and were evaluated based on the health-related quality of life and symptoms. During the study, patients were asked to complete two questionnaires - EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-LC13.



‘Patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-postive non-small-cell lung cancer were treated in two separate groups with alectinib and crizotinib respectively, and found alectinib improved the symptoms of lung cancer much better when compared with crizotinib.’ Patient groups treated with



Alectinib worsens the cognitive function in few patients with CNS metastases. However, the tolerability profile and the health-related quality of life along with improvement in symptoms was found to be superior with alectinib when compared with crizotinib. The research team suggested that alectinib can be considered as a first-line palliative treatment for ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer.

What are the causes of non-small-cell lung cancer? Tobacco smoking

Gene changes or mutation

Severe air pollution

Exposure to the following

Asbestos Smoke



Radon



Diesel exhaust



Other chemicals How can you diagnose non-small-cell lung cancer? Chest X-ray

Pulmonary function tests

Complete blood tests

Immunohistochemical test

Endobronchial ultrasound

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Magnetic resonance imaging

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan

Sputum test

Thoracentesis

Biopsy

Bronchscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Mediastinotomy

Thoracoscopy References:

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-small-cell-lung-cancer/about.html) What Is Lung Cancer? - (https://www.lungcancer.org/find_information/publications/163-lung_cancer_101/265-what_is_lung_cancer)



Source: Medindia The phase 3 Alex trial was conducted to compare the effects of alectinib and crizotinib and the results were presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2018 by Dr. Pérol. The results of ALEX trial showed that alectinib can be a drug of choice in treating ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer. Patients were grouped into two, receiving alectinib and crizotinib respectively, and were evaluated based on the health-related quality of life and symptoms. During the study, patients were asked to complete two questionnaires - EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-LC13.Patient groups treated with alectinib and crizotinib showed an improvement in health-related quality of life. However, patients treated with alectinib showed a longer improvement of symptoms when compared with crizotinib. Alectinib was also found to increase the progression free survival rate (PFS) and delay the disease progression into the central nervous system (CNS) than the standard crizotinib therapy.Alectinib worsens the cognitive function in few patients with CNS metastases. However, the tolerability profile and the health-related quality of life along with improvement in symptoms was found to be superior with alectinib when compared with crizotinib. The research team suggested that alectinib can be considered as a first-line palliative treatment for ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: