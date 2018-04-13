Alectinib May Be Drug Of Choice to Treat Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Highlights:
- The results of ALEX trial were
presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC ) 2018 by Dr. Pérol
supporting the use of alectinib in lung cancer.
- Alectinib, a next generation
tyrosine kinase inhibitor found to be the frontline treatment in patients
with ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer.
- When compared with the standard
crizotinib therapy, alectinib improves the symptoms of lung cancer with a
better toxicity profile.
Lung cancer or lung carcinoma is one of the most common and serious
cancers worldwide. Lung cancer occurs due to an uncontrolled growth of abnormal
cells either in single or both lungs, which usually
affects older people. Smoking
is found to be the major cause of lung cancer, due
to the continuous inhalation of toxic
substances like nicotine. Exposure to asbestos,
radiation and high levels of air pollution are other risks that leads to lung
cancer.
Findings of ALEX trial
The burden of symptoms in lung cancer is usually high, with episodes of chest pain, cough and difficulty in breathing. It is
necessary to provide palliation in such terminal illness, with the main focus to improve the symptoms associated with lung
cancer. Crizotinib, a standard medication in treating
the ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer does not
improve long-term symptoms of lung cancer
.
The phase 3 Alex trial was conducted to
compare the effects of alectinib and crizotinib and the results were presented
at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2018 by Dr. Pérol. The results of
ALEX trial showed that alectinib can be a drug of choice in treating
ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer. Patients were grouped into two,
receiving alectinib and crizotinib respectively, and were evaluated based on the health-related quality
of life and symptoms. During the study, patients were asked to complete two
questionnaires - EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-LC13.
‘Patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-postive non-small-cell lung cancer were treated in two separate groups with alectinib and crizotinib respectively, and found alectinib improved the symptoms of lung cancer much better when compared with crizotinib.’
Patient groups treated with alectinib
and crizotinib
showed an improvement in health-related
quality of life. However, patients treated with alectinib
showed a longer improvement of symptoms when compared with crizotinib. Alectinib was also found to increase the progression free survival rate
(PFS) and delay the disease progression into the central
nervous system (CNS) than the standard crizotinib
therapy.
Alectinib worsens the cognitive function in few patients with CNS metastases. However, the
tolerability profile and the health-related quality of
life along with improvement in symptoms was found to be superior with alectinib
when compared with crizotinib. The research team
suggested that alectinib can be considered as a
first-line palliative treatment for ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer.
What are the causes of non-small-cell lung cancer?
- Tobacco smoking
- Gene changes or mutation
- Severe air pollution
- Exposure to the following
- Asbestos Smoke
-
Radon
-
Diesel exhaust
- Other chemicals
How can you diagnose non-small-cell lung cancer?
References:
- Chest X-ray
- Pulmonary function tests
- Complete blood tests
- Immunohistochemical test
- Endobronchial ultrasound
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Magnetic resonance imaging
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
scan
- Sputum test
- Thoracentesis
- Biopsy
- Bronchscopy
- Mediastinoscopy
- Mediastinotomy
- Thoracoscopy
