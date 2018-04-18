New Drug may Provide Relief Against Migraine

When all other treatments for migraine have failed, patients may find relief with a new drug called erenumab.

Erenumab is a monoclonal antibody, which blocks pain signals by targeting a receptor for a peptide that transmits migraine pain signals.

In a third of the patients, erenumab reduced the average number of monthly migraine headaches by more than 50%.

Migraine and Erenumab

While there are treatment options for migraine, they often fail to work for patients. However, a new drug called erenumab may provide relief for patients for whom all other treatment options have failed, according to the preliminary study results presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 70th Annual Meeting in Los Angeles.Migraine is a common neurological disorder that is often difficult to treat. It can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, on one or both sides of the head. A migraine may also be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. It can last for a few hours to a few days and severely affects the quality of life.