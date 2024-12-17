Why Indian Women Are Missing Vitamin D

India is a "sunshine country," yet vitamin D deficiency is widespread among women due to limited sun exposure and vegetarian diets. A little sunlight can go a long way!

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin essential for calcium absorption, which improves bone health. It also helps maintain strong bones and supports the immune system (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Vitamin D Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Causalities and Interventions



Go to source).

Did You Know?

Over 90% of Indian women suffer from vitamin D deficiency due to low sun exposure and vegetarian diets. Regular sunlight and fortified foods can change that! #health #vitaminD #medindia’

Over 90% of Indian women suffer from vitamin D deficiency due to low sun exposure and vegetarian diets. Regular sunlight and fortified foods can change that! #health #vitaminD #medindia’

Advertisement

Vegetarian Diet and Vitamin D Deficiency

Advertisement

Other Factors Contributing to Vitamin D Deficiency

Insufficient Sunlight Exposure

Climate Change Factors

Advertisement

Hidden Dangers of Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D is important for calcium absorption. Its deficiency can cause brittle bones, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures . Postmenopausal women are at higher risk of brittle bones due to hormonal changes.

. Postmenopausal women are at higher risk of brittle bones due to hormonal changes. Vitamin D deficiency results in impaired muscle strength, fatigue and increased susceptibility to infections . Chronic tiredness and frequent illnesses are common in women with low vitamin D levels.

. are common in women with low vitamin D levels. During pregnancy, it can increase the risk of gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia and poor fetal development . Insufficient vitamin D levels during breastfeeding can affect the infant's bone development and immune system.

. Insufficient vitamin D levels during and immune system. It is also associated with an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Low vitamin D levels can exacerbate inflammatory conditions which can lead to autoimmune diseases.

Simple Ways to Boost Your Vitamin D Levels

Vitamin D Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Causalities and Interventions - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3942730/)