cfDNA as a Biomarker in Colorectal Cancer Surgery

Researchers from the University of Brasília found that cfDNA levels increase nearly 3x during surgery and double post-surgery in colorectal cancer patients. Could this be the future of surgical outcome monitoring?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Assessment of cfDNA release dynamics during colorectal cancer surgery



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Elevated cfDNA levels may indicate tissue damage and tumor aggression, making it a promising marker for post-surgery monitoring and follow-up care. #cfDNA #cancercare #surgery #medindia’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assessment of cfDNA release dynamics during colorectal cancer surgery - (https://www.oncotarget.com/article/28681/text/)