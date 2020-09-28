Menopause Symptoms Can Lead to Heart Disease

The researchers found that hot flashes were not responsible for any adverse health issues on their own. However, any combination of moderate to severe menopause symptoms could lead to increased heart disease risk.
The menopause symptoms which are considered as triggers for the increased risk of heart disease included hot flashes, heart racing, night sweats, dizziness, restlessness, fatigue, tremors, difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, vaginal dryness, mood swings, migraines, breast tenderness, and waking multiple times throughout the night.
The researchers also investigated if calcium and vitamin D supplementation would mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases. However, they did not find any evidence.
"Healthcare providers need to be aware that menopause symptoms may be more than a benign nuisance, and women suffering from these symptoms may be at increased risk for cardiovascular disease. Identifying women at high risk is important so that risk reduction strategies can be implemented,"
says, Dr. Stephanie Faubion.
