Menopause Symptoms Can Lead to Heart Disease

Menopause can lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease in women who have two or more moderate to severe symptoms, according to a new study.



The most common symptom of menopause is hot flashes. They create fatigue and make it hard for a woman to concentrate.

‘Combination of two or more moderate to severe symptoms of menopause could lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in women. It is crucial to identify these women so that risk reduction strategies can be implemented.’

The researchers also investigated if calcium and vitamin D supplementation would mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases. However, they did not find any evidence.



"Healthcare providers need to be aware that menopause symptoms may be more than a benign nuisance, and women suffering from these symptoms may be at increased risk for cardiovascular disease. Identifying women at high risk is important so that risk reduction strategies can be implemented," says, Dr. Stephanie Faubion.







The researchers found that hot flashes were not responsible for any adverse health issues on their own. However, any combination of moderate to severe menopause symptoms could lead to increased heart disease risk.