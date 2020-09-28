by Samhita Vitta on  September 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Importance of Sex to Women in Their Midlife
Significant percentage of women rate sex important throughout midlife, according to a new study. The study also found the factors that affect which women continue to value sex most.

Previous studies have shown that sexual function among women is highly correlated to the importance of sex in women throughout midlife. They have come to the premise that women lose interest in sex as they age.

The current study consisted of more than 3,200 women from the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation.


The researchers evaluated how various factors like race, education, body mass index, partner status, blood pressure, menopause status, antidepressant use, hormones, depression symptoms, perceived stress, sexual orientation, pelvic pain, sexual satisfaction, vaginal dryness, and hot flashes affected women's interest in sex throughout the menopause transition.

The researchers were able to identify three distinct trajectories in the importance of sex with aging.

  • For 45% of the women sex was important early in midlife and became less over time
  • For 27% of the women, sex remained highly important throughout their midlife
  • For 28% of the women sex was of low importance throughout midlife
Ethnically, the researchers found that black women were more likely to rate sex important during their midlife. However, Chinese and Japanese women were more likely to rate sex as not important or lose interest.

Women who had symptoms of depression were also more likely not to give importance or lose the importance of sex.

Better sexual satisfaction was also associated with maintained high levels of importance of sex over time, as was higher education.

"Studies like these provide valuable insights to healthcare providers who may otherwise dismiss a woman's waning sexual desire as a natural part of aging," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

"Often, there are other treatable reasons, such as vaginal dryness or depression, as to why a woman's interest in sex may have decreased," she added.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Living Near Green Spaces may Delay Your Menopause
Does living near green spaces postpone the onset of menopause? Yes, menopause may get delayed naturally if one lives in greener neighborhoods.
READ MORE
Flirting: Does It Really Work?
Flirting, a non- verbal facial expression is found to be real in one of the recent studies. Some people are found to be good at conveying flirtatious cue and others, at receiving it.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.
READ MORE
Safe Sex
Sex is fun but involves health risks such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs or unplanned pregnancy specially in those who have multiple partners or in those having unprotected sex.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Sex FactsProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest TradeSexual Intercourse FactsSafe SexTop Ten Trivial Sex FactsTop Ten Sex Tips for MenSex NumbersNeck Cracking