Memory Flexibility Boosted by Star Cells

Memory flexibility may be rendered by star cells — astrocytes in the brain region called the hippocampus (sea-horse-shaped brain region — vital for memory) as per a study at the Institute for Basic Science, published in the journal Biological Psychiatry.
The hippocampal astrocytes regulates the synaptic plasticity (ability of brain cells to form new connections) and cognitive flexibility (dynamic ability of the brain to learn and modify memories) by the co-release of brain chemicals called D-serine and glutamate.
It is reported that in brain disorders like autism, schizophrenia, and early stages of Alzheimer's disease, there is a reduction of cognitive flexibility as evidenced by the reduced function of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDARs — type of brain receptors).
"It is hoped that this study will provide valuable insights on how to relieve or treat symptoms of autism, schizophrenia, and early dementia, which are known to reduce cognitive flexibility," says Director C. Justin LEE, who led the study at the Center for Cognition and Sociality, Institute for Basic Science (IB, Daejeon, South Korea.
Source: Medindia