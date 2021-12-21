Memory Flexibility Boosted by Star Cells

Memory flexibility may be rendered by star cells — astrocytes in the brain region called the hippocampus (sea-horse-shaped brain region — vital for memory) as per a study at the Institute for Basic Science, published in the journal Biological Psychiatry.



The hippocampal astrocytes regulates the synaptic plasticity (ability of brain cells to form new connections) and cognitive flexibility (dynamic ability of the brain to learn and modify memories) by the co-release of brain chemicals called D-serine and glutamate.

