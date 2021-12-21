About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omega-3 Fatty Acids may Reduce Atherosclerosis Risk

by Dr Jayashree on December 21, 2021 at 10:24 PM
Font : A-A+

Omega-3 Fatty Acids may Reduce Atherosclerosis Risk

A receptor activated by substances formed from omega-3 fatty acids plays a vital role in preventing inflammation in blood vessels and reducing atherosclerosis, according to a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation reports.

Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death globally and a serious public health problem. Atherosclerosis is associated with chronic inflammation in the blood vessels.

Advertisement


Inflammation is normally controlled by stop signals called resolvins, which switch off the inflammation and stimulate tissue healing and repair through a process called resolution of inflammation. Resolvins are formed from omega-3 fatty acids and bind to and activate a receptor called GPR32.

"We've found that this receptor is dysregulated in atherosclerosis, indicating a disruption in the body's natural healing processes," says the study's first author Hildur Arnardottir, assistant professor at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet.
Advertisement

The new study shows that signaling via the receptor actively stops inflammation in atherosclerotic blood vessels and stimulates healing.

The researchers have studied atherosclerotic plaque and created a new experimental model with an over-expressed GPR32 receptor. The GPR32 receptor counteracted atherosclerosis and inflammation in the blood vessels, and resolvins that activate GPR32 enhanced the effect.

In the future, researchers will be studying the mechanisms behind the failed management of inflammation in the blood vessels and how omega-3 mediated stop signals can be used to treat atherosclerosis.

This discovery may pave the way for new strategies for treating and preventing cardiovascular disease using omega-3 fatty acids.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Does Holiday Heart Syndrome Affect Heart Ventricles?
Memory Flexibility Boosted by Star Cells >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Dental / Tooth Extraction
Dental / Tooth Extraction
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cholesterol Heart Attack Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Fats and Oils Traumatizing Trans Fats Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements Atherosclerosis Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids 

Recommended Reading
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted ....
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms .....
Weight Loss Therapy for Atherosclerosis Management
Weight Loss Therapy for Atherosclerosis Management
Weight loss and losing fat can help in controlling atherosclerosis. Therefore, research suggests ......
Ginkgo Biloba May Prevent Atherosclerosis In Diabetes Patients
Ginkgo Biloba May Prevent Atherosclerosis In Diabetes Patients
Studies in rats show that Ginkgo Biloba extract could prevent atherosclerosis in diabetes patients....
Cholesterol
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning....
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is im...
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammator...
Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Here’s a list of foods rich in omega 3s a...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements
Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements
As a part of preventive care one should take a good quality nutritional supplement containing antiox...
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Eating the right foods will enhance your beauty inside out. So, eliminate processed foods, refined s...
Traumatizing Trans Fats
Traumatizing Trans Fats
Artificial trans fats are created when vegetable oils are partially hydrogenated to form "trans" uns...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close