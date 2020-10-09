Mediterranean Diet Linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis in Smokers

Previous studies have demonstrated the health benefits of consuming a Mediterranean diet.
Mediterranean diet includes cereals, olive oil, vegetables, fruits, fish, and a moderate amount of dairy, meat and wine.
The study was conducted in 62,629 women in France who were a part of a questionnaire-based study assessing dietary intake since 1990.
Overall, 480 women had developed rheumatoid arthritis.
It was found that there was no link between the Mediterranean diet and rheumatoid arthritis risk. However, a decreased risk of rheumatoid arthritis was observed in women who smoke or used to smoke.
High adherence to the Mediterranean diet had 383 cases of rheumatoid arthritis per 1 million people per year. However, low adherence to the Mediterranean diet had 515 cases per 1 million people per year.
Among women who have never smoked, high adherence to the diet had 358 cases per 1 million people per year.
