Mediterranean Diet Linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis in Smokers

Mediterranean diet includes cereals, olive oil, vegetables, fruits, fish, and a moderate amount of dairy, meat and wine.The study was conducted in 62,629 women in France who were a part of a questionnaire-based study assessing dietary intake since 1990.Overall, 480 women had developed rheumatoid arthritis.It was found that there was no link between the Mediterranean diet and rheumatoid arthritis risk. However, a decreased risk of rheumatoid arthritis was observed in women who smoke or used to smoke.High adherence to the Mediterranean diet had 383 cases of rheumatoid arthritis per 1 million people per year. However, low adherence to the Mediterranean diet had 515 cases per 1 million people per year.Among women who have never smoked, high adherence to the diet had 358 cases per 1 million people per year.Source: Medindia