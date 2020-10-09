Avoid Singing to Reduce Spread of COVID-19 Infection

There are several reports about the spreading of novel coronavirus in connection with choirs singing. Therefore, various restrictions have been introduced all over the world to make singing safer.
‘Singing songs could spread COVID-19 because the enunciation of Bs and Ps releases large droplets that may be infectious.
’
Twelve healthy singers took part in the study project.
The study found that the louder and more powerful the song, the greater the concentration of aerosols and droplets.
Source: Medindia