Avoid Singing to Reduce Spread of COVID-19 Infection

Singing, especially loud and consonant-rich music, could spread many aerosol particles and droplets into the surrounding air raising the spread of the COVID-19 virus, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Aerosol Science and Technology.



The study authors from Lund University (LU) has analyzed the number of particles we actually emit when we sing.

The study found that the louder and more powerful the song, the greater the concentration of aerosols and droplets.



There are several reports about the spreading of novel coronavirus in connection with choirs singing. Therefore, various restrictions have been introduced all over the world to make singing safer.