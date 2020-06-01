medindia

Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 6, 2020 at 1:08 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Eating right should to be the first priority to live a healthy, sustainable and a disease-free life
  • Mediterranean diet is declared as the best diet of the year 2020, and Keto diet is suggested to be one of the worst diet to follow in the long run
  • Opt for Mediterranean diet this New year 2020 to keep a wide range of health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease at bay

2019 is over, and the New year 2020 is here with a bang. A variety of diet trends and shifts were noticed in 2019, as people became more health-conscious and tried different diets, exercises, and lifestyle changes to become fit and healthy.
Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020

Choose the Best Diet For You
The food we eat plays a striking role in keeping us hale and healthy. Therefore, various diet forms were examined in 2019. While some of these were old, those that have been used around for many years and some were relatively new.

Show Full Article


However, for sustainable and quick weight loss, eating right has to be the first priority. As, we know that diet is an integral part of a good weight loss strategy, the battle can get even more confusing when you go surfing on the internet for the 'best diet.'

We can see a bunch of diet trends and fads on the internet, which often confuses millions of health freaks, weight watchers, and sometimes even heath experts (nutritionists). Also, diets aren't really one size fits all. Hence, it can get more tricky circling out the one healthy diet to follow.

Best and Worst Diet for 2020

Health experts suggest that the Mediterranean diet is once again, declared the best diet for the New Year 2020. The fascinating thing about the Mediterranean diet is that it was also claimed as the best diet for the New Year 2019, at the end of the year 2018. On the other hand, the Keto diet, which is popularly used for quick weight loss, is reported as one of the worst eating plans.

Mediterranean Diet Vs. Keto Diet

The Mediterranean diet was ranked as an overall best diet for weight watchers this 2020, striking out many other diet trends in the loom. This diet mainly focuses on adding more fruits, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, whole grains (unrefined cereals), and fish to the daily diet and also limiting the intake of red meat, sugar, and unhealthy saturated fat.

On the other hand, the keto diet involves eating a low-carb, high-fat diet, with moderate amounts of proteins. The diet cheats the body in the process of ketosis, thereby burning fats and ketones for energy, instead of carbohydrates, which leads to quick weight loss.

Health experts proclaim that the traditional Mediterranean diet is known as a lifestyle, more than a diet, because it emphasizes eating more traditionally and removing modern foods like processed and packaged foods from one's diet.

Coupled with a healthy lifestyle, nutrition experts suggest that the Med diet can help people slash out a host of health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Another notable difference between the two diets is that of the restrictive nature. While the keto diet is extremely restrictive in nature, the Mediterranean diet is not so much. The latter only concentrates on healthy eating, while the keto diet removes sources of carbohydrates from the diet, which can prove harmful for the body in the long run.

When it comes to the sustainability factor, there is again a difference between the two diets, with the Mediterranean diet having an upper hand once again. The Mediterranean diet is known to be more sustainable as it focuses on healthy eating. However, due to the restrictive nature of the keto diet, it may not be sustainable.

If you are searching for a healthy weight loss friendly diet, then opt for the traditional Mediterranean diet. Health experts warn that it is also not advisable to follow the Keto diet for years to keep your weight managed, as it can lead to a wide range of health problems. So, hurry up, add the Mediterranean-style eating pattern to your New year's diet resolution.

Source: Medindia

