Probiotic Skin Therapy can Improve Eczema in Kids
New experimental treatment modified the skin microbiome safely, decreased eczema severity, and increased the quality of life for kids as young as three years of age. These improvements persisted for up to 8 months after treatment stopped, reports the new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Eczema is most common in kids and is linked to a raised risk of developing asthma, hay fever, and food allergy. Although currently available treatments can help manage eczema symptoms, the options can be costly and may require multiple daily applications.

The experimental treatment contained strains of live Roseomonas mucosa, a bacterium naturally present on the skin initially isolated from healthy volunteers and grown under strictly controlled laboratory conditions. For 4 months, clinical trial volunteers or their caregivers regularly applied this probiotic therapy to regions of skin affected by eczema.


The study found that R. mucosa therapy could help relieve some kids of both the burden of eczema symptoms and the need for daily therapy.

Additionally, most kids required fewer corticosteroids to manage their eczema, encountered less itching, and reported a better quality of life following the therapy.

Source: Medindia

