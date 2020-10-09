Probiotic Skin Therapy can Improve Eczema in Kids

The experimental treatment contained strains of live Roseomonas mucosa, a bacterium naturally present on the skin initially isolated from healthy volunteers and grown under strictly controlled laboratory conditions. For 4 months, clinical trial volunteers or their caregivers regularly applied this probiotic therapy to regions of skin affected by eczema.
The study found that R. mucosa therapy could help relieve some kids of both the burden of eczema symptoms and the need for daily therapy.
Additionally, most kids required fewer corticosteroids to manage their eczema, encountered less itching, and reported a better quality of life following the therapy.
Source: Medindia