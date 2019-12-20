medindia

Medication Vs Psychotherapy: Which is More Effective for Treating PTSD?

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study is digging deeper to identify whether medication or psychotherapy is more effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, experts suggest that the choice of medication or psychotherapy as the first-line treatment should be based on patient preferences for treatment characteristics.
Medication Vs Psychotherapy: Which is More Effective for Treating PTSD?
Medication Vs Psychotherapy: Which is More Effective for Treating PTSD?

A new study that sought to find out whether serotonin reuptake inhibitors or trauma-focused psychotherapy is more effective in treating post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) concluded there is insufficient evidence at present to make that determination.

Show Full Article


"Because of these findings, we recommend that, until we have evidence from head-to-head trials favoring one treatment or the other, clinicians should make shared decisions, with patients, about which treatment modality to use," said Jeffrey Sonis, MD, MPH, lead author of the study and an associate professor in the departments of social medicine and family medicine in the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. "These decisions should be based on patient preferences with regard to several treatment characteristics, such as the frequency of visits and time between treatment initiation and the onset of beneficial effects."

The systematic review and meta-analysis was led by Sonis and is published in the December 2019 issue of the journal Psychiatry Research. Joan M. Cook, PhD, of Yale University is co-author of the study.

Most guidelines for the treatment of PTSD in adults recommend that trauma-focused psychotherapy be used as a first-line treatment and medications be used as a second-line treatment, Sonis said. In other words, they recommend that psychotherapy should be offered, preferentially, to adults with PTSD, over medication. Those guidelines base those recommendations upon the fact that the effect sizes (the magnitude of the treatment effects) from randomized trials that compare psychotherapy to controls (such as wait-list controls) are substantially larger than the effect size from trials comparing medications to placebo.

However, comparing effect sizes based on indirect comparison is a flawed approach, Sonis said, because methodological differences between psychotherapy trials and medication trials are known to be associated with the effect size. For instance, blinding or masking, which is routine in medication trials but impossible in psychotherapy trials is known to be associated with smaller effect sizes. Other methodological differences are also associated with effect size and may explain the difference in effect sizes for psychotherapy and medication trials.

"We believe that only head-to-head randomized trials comparing psychotherapy directly to medications should be used to determine the relative effectiveness of psychotherapy and medications for treatment of PTSD," Sonis said. "There have been other meta-analyses of head-to-head randomize trials for treatment of PTSD previously but several head-to-head trials had been published since the last meta-analysis. Therefore, we conducted a meta-analysis exclusively consisting of head-to-head randomized trials."

"We found that the best estimate of the effect, comparing psychotherapy and medications, was that there was no difference between the two. However, the 95% confidence interval was very wide, indicating that true effect may favor psychotherapy or it may favor medications. We concluded that there is still insufficient evidence to determine whether psychotherapy or medications were more effective for treatment of PTSD in adults," Sonis said.

Until there is clear evidence from head-to-head trials favoring one treatment or the other, Sonis said, clinicians should make shared decisions, with patients, about which treatment modality to use, based not on comparative effectiveness (which is inconclusive) but on patient preferences regarding the following factors:
  • presumed mechanism of action
  • what is required of the patient
  • whether the patient will need to talk about the trauma frequency of visits
  • time between treatment initiation and onset of beneficial effects
  • duration of benefit after treatment cessation
  • risk and adverse effects

"The bottom line is that while many researchers and clinicians believe that psychotherapy is more effective for treatment of PTSD than medications, our research shows that there is -- as of right now -- insufficient evidence from head-to-head trials to make that determination at this time," Sonis said. "Therefore, the choice of medication or psychotherapy as the initial treatment should be based on patient preferences for treatment characteristics and not on incorrect assumptions about which treatment is more effective."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy

Psychotherapy helps in treating mentally-ill individuals by making them talk with a psychiatrist, psychologist or other mental health provider.

New Drug May Improve Effects of Treatment for PTSD

FAAH (Fatty Acid Amide Hydrolase) inhibitors may offer a new way to treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and also other stress-related psychiatric conditions.

Children of Refugees with PTSD More Likely to Develop Mental Disorder

Children of refugees with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are at higher risk of developing psychiatric disorders, reveals a new study.

Veterans With Subclinical Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder May Benefit With Psychotherapy

People with subclinical PTSD are often excluded from clinical trials testing treatments and therefore, still lack a standard psychotherapy treatment.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityHealthy Living
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems

Overeating - Not Lack of Exercise - Could be the Root Cause of Obesity

Art Lovers More Likely to Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive