medindia

Hepatitis D: The Mystery of the Virus' Life Cycle Identified

by Iswarya on  December 20, 2019 at 10:38 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has identified the role of a key process in the replication cycle of the hepatitis D virus, an infection that is still very difficult to cure and affects 15 to 20 million people globally. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Virology.
Hepatitis D: The Mystery of the Virus' Life Cycle Identified
Hepatitis D: The Mystery of the Virus' Life Cycle Identified

The hepatitis D virus (HVD) has a specific target: it infects only people carrying the hepatitis B virus (HBV). As with other co-infections, the combination of hepatitis B and D causes more liver damage than hepatitis B alone.

Show Full Article


"HDV needs HBV to survive; it's like a parasite," says researcher Patrick Labonté who specializes in liver viruses (hepatitis). However, cure rates are low because treatments for hepatitis B are ineffective against HDV." "It may seem contradictory since the virus cannot survive on its own," he adds. "In fact, drugs target a specific enzyme to control hepatitis B, but treatment does not completely eliminate the virus. The VHD survives normally and can continue its damage."

The challenge for Professor Labonté and his research team is thus to find a treatment that will fight both viruses, and it seems they are on the right track.

In a study, the team showed that VHD was exploiting the same cellular protein as HBV, called ATG5, to promote its development, particularly its replication in the nucleus of the host cell. This protein is essential for what is called autophagy, a process that is used for cleaning cellular waste. In theory, autophagy should be able to destroy invaders, but most viruses, such as hepatitis C or influenza, have evolved to avoid this degradation and even use autophagy to their advantage.

"Several studies have looked at the role of autophagy in viruses, but it varies from one virus to another depending on its replication process. We are the first to determine the effect of the process on the hepatitis D virus," says Professor Labonté, who is also the study's corresponding author. He was not surprised that ATG5 protein benefits these two hepatitis viruses since they are closely linked.

Towards a Potential Treatment

With this common protein, the autophagic process could be a solution since it is essential to the life cycle of these viruses. However, the situation is not that simple. "If we block autophagy, then we are blocking an important function for all cells in the body. We do not know what the long-term effects might be. Autophagy should be inhibited in a targeted and temporary manner," warns Patrick Labonté;

According to the World Health Organization, at least 5% of people with chronic HBV infection are also infected with HDV. HBV-HDV co-infection is the most severe form of chronic viral hepatitis because it progresses very quickly and can even be fatal. "Hepatitis B virus alone can cause cirrhosis or liver cancer. When combined with the hepatitis D virus, the development of these diseases happens more frequently and more rapidly," he says.

In the course of this research, Professor Labonté;'s team made an interesting discovery: some autophagy proteins travel outside their usual area. "Autophagy usually occurs in the cell's cytoplasm, but the process contributes to the replication of the HDV genome, which takes place in the nucleus. Are there any autophagic proteins present in the nucleus in the case of an infection?" wonders the researcher. This is an area that the team is currently studying and will hopefully provide a more in-depth understanding of the role of autophagy in HDV.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

HBV Screening

Tests used for screening hepatitis B are estimation of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), anti-HBc and anti-HBs antibodies.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Hepatitis diet should be carefully monitored and prepared for easy and quick recovery of hepatitis patients.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation

Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important metabolic functions needs liver transplant for patient survival.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatomegaly

Hepatomegaly or an enlarged liver can be a symptom or a complication of many different diseases which arise within or outside the liver.

Neonatal Hepatitis

Neonatal hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that usually occurs in early infancy and is typically transmitted to the baby by the infected mother.

Tests for Hepatitis

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis virus panel is a series of blood tests to diagnose infections caused by hepatitis A, B and C viruses.

More News on:

Hepatitis AHepatitis BLiverAplastic AnemiaHepatitisHepatitis Diet RecommendationsNeonatal HepatitisTests for HepatitisHepatomegalyCommon Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems

Overeating - Not Lack of Exercise - Could be the Root Cause of Obesity

Art Lovers More Likely to Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive