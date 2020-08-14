‘Recently, Cambridge researchers recommended eating less meat to reduce the risk of future pandemics, and the UK's public sector caterers pledged to cut the amount of meat used in schools and hospitals by 20%.’

The size of the study is unprecedented. A previous review of various studies using "choice architecture" to reduce meat intake only reached a combined total of 11,290 observations.The researchers found that simply placing veggie before meat in the order of meal options as people entered the serving area did little to boost green eating in one of the colleges.In the other college, however, the sales of plant-based dishes shot up by a quarter (25.2%) in the weekly analysis, and by almost 40% (39.6) in the monthly comparison.The difference: almost a metre of added distance between the vegetarian and meat options, with an 85cm gap in the first college compared to a 181cm gap in the second. The findings are published today in the journal Nature Food.said study lead author Emma Garnett, a conservationist from Cambridge's Department of Zoology.The latest research follows on from work by Garnett and colleagues published last autumn, which showed that adding an extra veggie option in cafeterias cuts meat consumption without denting overall sales.Livestock and aquacultures behind meat, fish, dairy and eggs are responsible for some 58% of the greenhouse gas created by global food, and take up 83% of farmland despite contributing to just 18% of the world's calorie intake.The experiments were conducted across two colleges - one with 600 students and one with 900 students - where cafeteria customers were presented with vegetarian and meat options in differing orders for weekday lunch and dinner.College members take a tray, view the meals on offer, and then ask serving staff to dish up their preferred options. Food is purchased by swiping a university card, and the researchers gathered anonymised data on main meal selections only (sandwiches and salads went uncounted).While the catering managers helped to set the experiments up, the diners remained unaware.The researchers had expected to see a difference in vegetarian sales through order alone, but it was only in the college with the extra metre - the 181cm gap - between food options that recorded an uptick when arranged "Veg First".To confirm the findings, researchers reduced the gap in this cafeteria to just 67cm, and vegetarian sales fell sharply. In fact, with such a small gap, vegetarian dishes fared even worse when put first in line (falling almost 30% compared to "Meat First" days).said Garnett.she said.Garnett's research has contributed to food policy at the University of Cambridge, where the catering service has worked to reduce the amount of meat it uses.Last year, University cafeterias (separate from the colleges) announced a 33% reduction in carbon emissions per kilogram of food purchased, and a 28% reduction in land use per kilogram of food purchased.Source: Eurekalert