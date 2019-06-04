medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Compact Laser Source Can Now Detect Greenhouse Gases And Other Pollutants In Air

by Rishika Gupta on  April 6, 2019 at 11:31 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Have you wondered if you breathe polluted air or even greenhouse gases? Well, researchers at EPFL have come up with a new middle infrared light source to answer just that. It can detect greenhouse and other gases, as well as molecules in a person's breath.
Compact Laser Source Can Now Detect Greenhouse Gases And Other Pollutants In Air
Compact Laser Source Can Now Detect Greenhouse Gases And Other Pollutants In Air

The compact system, which resembles a tiny suitcase, contains just two parts: a standard laser together with a photonic chip measuring a few millimeters across. The research is detailed in an article published in Nature Communications.

The mid-infrared spectrum is especially useful for scientists because, at this wavelength range, light can detect particles that play an important role in the environment and in human health. Until now, however, infrared laser systems have proven difficult to transport because they involve complex, damage-prone hardware.

The new technology, developed by researchers at EPFL, could be a game-changer. The team took a commercially available fiber laser and combined it with a micrometer waveguide chip to reliably generate light waves in the mid-infrared spectrum. They then added a spectrometer to demonstrate the potential of this light source, successfully detecting the presence and concentration of acetylene, a colorless and highly flammable gas.

How does it work?

The system uses a compact and robust fiber laser that emits light in a specific wavelength range. The beam is directed through a waveguide, measuring one micrometer (0.001 mm) across and half a millimeter long, which can alter the frequency of the light as it passes through. The system produces light in the mid-infrared spectrum, retaining 30% of the original signal strength. The researchers can even tune the wavelength of the light by adjusting the waveguide's geometry.

"This device sets a new benchmark for efficiency," says Davide Grassani, one of the authors of the paper. "This is the first time anyone has created a fully integrated spectroscopic laser source. It does away with the painstaking process of precisely aligning all the parts in a conventional laser system."

The breakthrough came after the team refined key aspects of the system's design - the waveguide geometry and material, and the wavelength of the original laser source. "Coming up with such a simple yet efficient and sturdy system involved a lot of design work," says Camille Brès, project coordinator and head of the Photonic Systems Laboratory, part of EPFL's School of Engineering.

On-chip spectroscopy

This advancement paves the way for miniaturized mid-IR technologies - a wavelength range that scientists rarely get to work with. "Once we've developed the system further, we could well see on-chip detectors that scientists can easily carry out into the field," adds Brès.

The technology draws on research conducted at the Photonic Systems Laboratory, headed by Camille Brès, and the Laboratory of Photonics and Quantum Measurements, headed by Tobias Kippenberg (STI/SB).

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution Stands As the Largest Environmental Risk To Population Health In UK

Air pollution has been considered to be the biggest environmental threat to health in Britain with strong evidence that it is contributing to the development of coronary heart disease, stroke and respiratory diseases.

Corn Production is a Major Contributor to Air Pollution: Study

New study finds that growing corn accounts for 4,300 premature deaths related to air pollution every year in the United States.

Tiny Air Pollution Particles Can Cause Low Sperm Count

Exposure to tiny air pollution particles may affect male fertility and lead to reduced sperm production, reveals a new study.

Air Pollution Kills Nearly 8.8 Million People Worldwide Per Year

Air pollution causes nearly 800,000 extra deaths in Europe and 8.8 million deaths worldwide per year, reveals a new study.

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

More News on:

Air Pollution 

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights

Somatic Mutations in Human Liver can Improve Tissue Regeneration

Summer Health Hazards
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive