Air Pollution Stands As the Largest Environmental Risk To Population Health In UK

Air pollution unveiled as the Largest Environmental Risk To Public Health In UK in Public Health England (PHE) report. This report has put forward a series of recommendations aimed at reducing the 28,000 to 36,000 deaths a year in Britain attributed to long-term exposure to polluted air.

One recommendation in the 250-page PHE report published here on Monday was for town and city councils to be given powers to implement no-idling zones to stop people leaving their car engines running while waiting outside schools, hospitals and care homes.Another proposal would see low-emission or clean air zones to discourage the most highly polluting vehicles from entering populated areas, Xinhua news agency reported.The report said that air pollution was the biggest environmental threat to health in Britain with strong evidence that air pollution causes the development of coronary heart disease, stroke, respiratory disease, lung cancer and exacerbates asthma."The evidence is clear on the scale of harm from air pollution. It is the largest environmental risk to the public's health in the UK," warned the report."People are exposed to outdoor air pollution in the places where they live, work and spend their leisure time. Whilst there are opportunities for individuals to reduce their personal exposure, or that of their children, these are limited," it said.The document said that public spaces should be redesigned so people aren't so close to highly polluting roads by making streets wider or using green hedges to screen against pollutants. There should also be more investment in clean public transport, footpaths and cycle paths.Professor Paul Cosford, PHE's Medical Director, said: "Action is needed at all levels to address this unacceptable, serious and avoidable source of harm to our health. We all have a role to play in helping to make sure that the air that we, and future generations, breathe is clean air."Cosford said a key challenge was the commonly held view that actions to reduce air pollution run counter to economic growth and development.In January, the British government announced a "Clean Air Strategy" setting out plans to meet ambitious legally binding international targets to reduce emission of the five most damaging air pollutants by 2030. It will be followed by a wider Environment Bill.Source: IANS