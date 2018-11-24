medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Greenhouse Gases In The Earth's Atmosphere Have Reached a Record High: UN Agency

by Rishika Gupta on  November 24, 2018 at 9:03 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

According to a World Meteorological Organization report, heat-retaining greenhouse gases linked to climate change have reached a record high which has not been seen in millions of years.
Greenhouse Gases In The Earth's Atmosphere Have Reached a Record High: UN Agency
Greenhouse Gases In The Earth's Atmosphere Have Reached a Record High: UN Agency

The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, which was published by the WMO, part of the UN, globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide have reached 405.5 parts per million in 2017, up from 403.3 ppm in 2016 and 400.1 ppm in 2015, driving further long-term climate change, sea level rise, ocean acidification, and more extreme weather, reports Efe news.

"There is no sign of a reversal in this trend," the report said. "Since 1990, there has been a 41 percent increase in total radiative forcing - the warming effect on the climate - by long-lived greenhouse gases."

The WMO Secretary-General, Petteri Taalas, warned: "The science is clear. Without rapid cuts in CO2 and other greenhouse gases, climate change will have increasingly destructive and irreversible impacts on life on Earth," He added: "The window of opportunity for action is almost closed."

The weather scientist continued: "The last time Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago when the temperature was 2-3°C warmer, and sea level was 10-20 meters higher than now."

Apart from the stated CO2 increase, concentrations of methane and nitrous oxide also rose, plus a resurgence of potent greenhouse gas and ozone-depleting substance called CFC-11, which is regulated under an international agreement protecting the ozone layer.

A separate Emissions Gap Report by UN Environment Programme (UNEP), due for release on November 27, tracks policy commitments made by countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Mosquito and Tick-Borne Viral Diseases Rise with Climatic Change

Climatic changes increase the populations of mosquitoes, ticks and other disease-bearing insects throughout the world, finds a new study.

Gene Responsible For Adaptability of Wheat Plants During Climatic Changes Decoded

VRN-D4 gene can be used by plant breeders to modify vernalization requirements to develop wheat varieties that are better adapted to changing environments.

Mangrove Forests Protect Coastal Regions From Sea-Level Rise Caused By Climatic Change

Areas without mangroves are likely to widen from erosion and more water will encroach inwards, whereas mangrove regions prevent this effect.

Future Climatic Change Could Make Transatlantic Flights Bumpier

Scientists have said that flights across the North Atlantic could get bumpier in the future if climate continues to change.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Air Pollution Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Maternal Death

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive