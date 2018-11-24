medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Sound Sleep for Healthy Hair and Skin

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 24, 2018 at 9:21 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An uninterrupted sleep is very essential for the skin and hair to rejuvenate from the harm caused by the pollution around you. It not only depends on the right type of sleepwear we wear but also the kind of comfort we give to our hair before bedtime.
Sound Sleep for Healthy Hair and Skin
Sound Sleep for Healthy Hair and Skin

Jagadeesh.P, Trainer, Paul Mitchell India, and Karan Behal, CEO and Founder of PrettySecrets, have a few recommendations for a healthy sleep.

*It is important to keep your scalp hydrated with anything that is soothing and provides proper nourishment. An overnight treatment is very effective for damage control for those of you who witness overly dry hair or split ends on a regular basis. A nourishing treatment and a satin soft pillow case will ensure you wake up like a diva each morning.

* For easing the tension before you sleep, tying your hair in a loose bun or braiding it is an advisable option.

* Massaging your scalp on a regular basis with tea tree oil stimulates the blood circulation which leads to healthy growth and helps in relieving tension. This gives the nourishment it requires. Gently massaging your hair helps you to achieve a sound sleep.

* You must also pick easy clothing to slide in for a relaxed sleep. Bid adieu to the tight clothing on the body. It is also preferable to choose breathable fabric while sleeping. Achieving that cotton comfort in cute pajamas, stylish night dresses, cozy robes and more allows air circulation to your skin and is perfect for a cozy sleep.

* You can also redefine your sleepwear with stylish and comfortable nightwear varieties that helps you get some much-needed shut-eye. Satin fabric clothing will also keep you warm on the colder nights. You can opt for a whole lot of colourful and printed chemise, PJ's, and wraps that will not disappoint you.

* If you are the to-be bride, depending on your personality you can opt from the honeymoon collection to add to your bridal trousseau. Opt for the right fit that matches your silhouette to get the sexiest best on your wedding night.

* Lastly, a cup of chamomile tea will work its charm on the inside while you take care of everything on the outside.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems

Whether you have trouble sleeping or trouble staying asleep, it's important that you address the causes of sleep deprivation and cultivate good sleep habits.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Boils / Skin Abscess Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

What's New on Medindia

Maternal Death

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive