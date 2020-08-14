by Colleen Fleiss on  August 14, 2020 at 1:55 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Waistline: Key Risk Factor for Kidney Disease
In people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), various abdominal fat measures and lower physical fitness levels are linked to a higher cardiovascular risk, said new study.

In this cohort of patients with CKD, Sankar D. Navaneethan et al studied whether different obesity measures such as intra-abdominal fat, liver fat, and subcutaneous fat (obtained using an MRI scan) were associated with known cardiometabolic risk factors.

The authors further assessed whether physical function (measured using a 400m walk test) was independently associated with the same cardiometabolic risk factors. Their analysis suggests that all measures of higher fat content were associated with an increased level of cardiometabolic risk factors.


While slower walk time was associated with an increased level of cardiometabolic risk factors, it did not modify the associations between fat measures and these risk factors.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Quiz on Obesity
"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...
READ MORE
Quiz on Kidney
How healthy are your kidneys? Is it possible to lead healthy lives with just a single kidney? Learn more by taking part in this ...
READ MORE
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
READ MORE
Effect of Allopurinol on Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease
Researchers examined whether urate-lowering therapeutic drug Allopurinol affects the course of chronic kidney disease.
READ MORE
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisDiabetic Kidney DiseaseKidney Biopsy