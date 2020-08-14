Waistline: Key Risk Factor for Kidney Disease

The authors further assessed whether physical function (measured using a 400m walk test) was independently associated with the same cardiometabolic risk factors. Their analysis suggests that all measures of higher fat content were associated with an increased level of cardiometabolic risk factors.
‘Obesity as assessed by body mass index is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and progression of kidney disease in those with chronic kidney disease (CKD).’
While slower walk time was associated with an increased level of cardiometabolic risk factors, it did not modify the associations between fat measures and these risk factors.
Source: Eurekalert