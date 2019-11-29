Massachusetts Becomes the First US State to Ban Flavoured Tobacco

This law seeks to make these flavored tobacco products less attractive to the youth amid a wave of vaping-related illnesses and deaths, Efe news reported.
‘Anti-smoking groups welcomed the initiative, which restricts the sale and consumption of flavored vaping products promptly and that of menthol cigarettes from June 1, 2020.
In recent months, Massachusetts and other states, including Michigan, Montana, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington, have temporarily banned or restricted the sale of vaping products.
But Massachusetts is now the first state to impose a permanent ban on all flavored tobacco or nicotine vaping products.
The new law specifically restricts the sale of these products to licensed smoking bars, exclusively for on-site consumption.
The ban extends to menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and chewing tobacco.
It also imposes a 75 percent excise tax on nicotine vaping products and gives public health officials new authority to regulate the products.
Source: IANS