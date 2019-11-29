Massachusetts Becomes the First US State to Ban Flavoured Tobacco

Font : A- A+



Massachusetts becomes the first state in the US to ban flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products, including menthol cigarettes after Charlie Baker; Republican Governor signed into law a bill to that effect.

Massachusetts Becomes the First US State to Ban Flavoured Tobacco



This law seeks to make these flavored tobacco products less attractive to the youth amid a wave of vaping-related illnesses and deaths, Efe news reported.



‘Anti-smoking groups welcomed the initiative, which restricts the sale and consumption of flavored vaping products promptly and that of menthol cigarettes from June 1, 2020. ’ Show Full Article





But Massachusetts is now the first state to impose a permanent ban on all flavored tobacco or nicotine vaping products.



The new law specifically restricts the sale of these products to licensed smoking bars, exclusively for on-site consumption.



The ban extends to menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and chewing tobacco.



It also imposes a 75 percent excise tax on nicotine vaping products and gives public health officials new authority to regulate the products.



Source: IANS In recent months, Massachusetts and other states, including Michigan, Montana, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington, have temporarily banned or restricted the sale of vaping products.But Massachusetts is now the first state to impose a permanent ban on all flavored tobacco or nicotine vaping products.The new law specifically restricts the sale of these products to licensed smoking bars, exclusively for on-site consumption.The ban extends to menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and chewing tobacco.It also imposes a 75 percent excise tax on nicotine vaping products and gives public health officials new authority to regulate the products.Source: IANS This law seeks to make these flavored tobacco products less attractive to the youth amid a wave of vaping-related illnesses and deaths, Efe news reported.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.