Massachusetts Becomes the First US State to Ban Flavoured Tobacco

by Iswarya on  November 29, 2019 at 12:43 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Massachusetts becomes the first state in the US to ban flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products, including menthol cigarettes after Charlie Baker; Republican Governor signed into law a bill to that effect.
This law seeks to make these flavored tobacco products less attractive to the youth amid a wave of vaping-related illnesses and deaths, Efe news reported.

In recent months, Massachusetts and other states, including Michigan, Montana, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington, have temporarily banned or restricted the sale of vaping products.

But Massachusetts is now the first state to impose a permanent ban on all flavored tobacco or nicotine vaping products.

The new law specifically restricts the sale of these products to licensed smoking bars, exclusively for on-site consumption.

The ban extends to menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and chewing tobacco.

It also imposes a 75 percent excise tax on nicotine vaping products and gives public health officials new authority to regulate the products.

Source: IANS

