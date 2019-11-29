medindia

Guidebooks or Grandmas? Where Most Moms-to-be Get Their Pregnancy Advice

by Iswarya on  November 29, 2019 at 11:44 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Most pregnant women still rely on their mothers for emotional support and guidance, many weighing mother's advice as equal to or even over the medical recommendation, a new study suggests. The findings of the study are published in the journal Reproduction.
Guidebooks or Grandmas? Where Most Moms-to-be Get Their Pregnancy Advice
Guidebooks or Grandmas? Where Most Moms-to-be Get Their Pregnancy Advice

For the study, the research team from the University of Cincinnati, investigated the complexities within mother-daughter dynamics during pregnancy in relation to potentially harmful advice from many pregnancy guidebooks, looking specifically at the emotional and health care risks to certain groups.

Show Full Article


The researchers performed in-depth interviews with pregnant women and their mothers while following pregnant women for nine months.

"I found that most pregnancy self-help books, best known for their month-by-month guidance on fetal development and lifestyle coaching, are also empathic about following medical advice exclusively over what they consider the outdated advice of a mother or friend," said study researcher Danielle Bessett from the University of Cincinnati.

"This advice is limited and can result in an increased level of stress and discomfort for some soon-to-be moms," Bessett added.

While looking at two groups -- pregnant women with at least a bachelor's degree and women with no college or higher education --, Bessett found that all pregnant women took steps to have a healthy pregnancy.

But while the researcher identified a pervasive link to a mother's influence on her daughter's health and well-being in both groups, it was especially strong for minorities and women with less than a college degree who had little trust in their medical personnel.

Women with higher education engaged with their mothers in ways much more similar to how they are framed in common self-help books.

"Self-help books are giving us a really terrible picture of soon-to-be grandmothers that pregnant women themselves don't really fully endorse regardless of who they are," said Bessett.

"I argue that books are strictly endorsing medical guidance exclusively, and that's not the only place where women are getting their information," Besset added.

While highly educated women engaged with their mothers in a more limited way, women with lower education engaged with their mothers more in-depth about everything and ranked their mothers as the most valuable source of information, the study said.

The study also found that women with higher education still found great value in what their mothers could tell them about how their bodies would be changing and were a valuable source for details related to their familial or genetic inheritance -- information that only their mothers could contribute.

"One of the most distinctive differences between the two groups showed how much more women with higher education valued how scientific information and modern technology could contribute to a healthy pregnancy," said Bessett.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy

Losing baby weight is as important as any weight loss program and the best way to lose baby weight is to incorporate a healthy diet and exercise program.

Ultrasound During Pregnancy

Ultrasound during pregnancy is a non-invasive procedure and is an integral part of the fetal monitoring during the pregnancy.

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Urinary tract infections are caused mainly by E.coli and can occur during pregnancy. If not treated, risk of complications in mother and fetus is high.

What Medical Tests should you expect during Your Pregnancy?

Prenatal tests are carried out during pregnancy to ensure a healthy pregnancy and detect birth defects.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyAmoebic DysenteryDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal Care

What's New on Medindia

Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

Breast Milk Helps Prevent Heart Disease in Premature Babies

Back Sprain / Strain
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive