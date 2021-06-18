Masks are Most Powerful Weapon Against COVID, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

‘The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan distributed masks among 'frontline workers'. ’

The Health Minister said, "The government worked round-the-clock to stop Covid last year. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we were immensely successful in decreasing the active caseload to a minimum."However, with the arrival of vaccines early this year and things returning back to normal, people gradually became lax in their adherence to the simple code of Covid Appropriate Behaviour."While the virus mutated and evolved itself, we let our guard down. All this compounded in the spike in cases snowballing into the second wave.""With many corners of India gradually moving towards unlock from the second wave, we cannot afford the laxity and any further increase in cases again," he added.Source: IANS