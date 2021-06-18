by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 18, 2021 at 10:52 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Depressive Symptoms of Teachers Might Impair Math Skills of Kids
The mental health of children directly impacts their education. In addition to this, new research suggests that teachers' mental wellness also plays an essential role in the development of children's learning abilities.

Researchers from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, Johns Hopkins University, The Ohio State University, and the Community Action Project (CAP) Tulsa investigated the effects of teachers' depressive symptoms on their students' mathematical skills. They reported their findings in the journal Child development.

The researchers used data from FACES 2014, a Head Start Family and Child Experiences Survey of 2014. It contains information about the depressive symptoms of teachers and their relationship with students' families.


Other details provided by this survey are about the math skills of students at the head start, learning abilities of children, and co-variates like the income-to-poverty ratio of children's families, child race, time of enrolment.

A total of 1,547 students from 3 to 4 years of age who started their learning at Head Start from fall 2014 through spring 2015 were enrolled in the study. Out of these 1,547 participants, 49% were female. Based on the ethnicity, 27% were white, 24% were black, 41% were Hispanic/Latino, and the remaining 8% belonged to other ethnic groups.

The study found that,

• Depressive symptoms of teachers impacted children's math learning abilities.

• Teachers with higher depressive symptoms reported poor family-teacher relationships.

• Lack of positive family-teacher relationships impaired children's approaches to learning.

"Since we focused on Head Start children from low-income families, our study adds to the existing literature by identifying possible associations between a teacher's mental wellbeing and children's academic achievement that function via the quality of the teacher-parent relationship," said Lieny Jeon, associate professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education.

The authors added that their findings do not show any causal relationships and emphasized the need for future studies to explore these areas further.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Personalized Genomics for Better Learning in the Classroom
Genetic tests can identify specific traits in learning like memory and learning ability which can be used to identify the best method of teaching.
READ MORE
Smoking and Cardiovascular Diseases Linked to Dementia
Smoking and cardiovascular disease both are found to impair the ability to learn and memorize.
READ MORE
Managing Children’s Back-to-School Anxiety During COVID-19 Pandemic
Parents and teachers need to be educated to manage children's anxiety about going back to school. They need to notice signs of emotional distress and understand the benefits of virtual learning.
READ MORE
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsHolistic Management for Depression