Depressive Symptoms of Teachers Might Impair Math Skills of Kids

Other details provided by this survey are about theat the head start, learning abilities of children, and co-variates like the income-to-poverty ratio of children's families, child race, time of enrolment.A total ofwho started their learning at Head Start from fall 2014 through spring 2015 were enrolled in the study. Out of these 1,547 participants, 49% were female. Based on the ethnicity, 27% were white, 24% were black, 41% were Hispanic/Latino, and the remaining 8% belonged to other ethnic groups.The study found that,• Depressive symptoms of teachers impacted children's math learning abilities.• Teachers with higher depressive symptoms reported• Lack of positive family-teacher relationships impaired children's approaches to learning."Since we focused on Head Start children from low-income families, our study adds to the existing literature by identifying possible associations between a teacher's mental wellbeing and children's academic achievement that function via the quality of the teacher-parent relationship," said Lieny Jeon, associate professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education.The authors added that their findingsand emphasized the need for future studies to explore these areas further.Source: Medindia