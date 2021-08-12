Man's Blocked Nose Turned Out To Be A Growing Tooth

Advertisement

In this new case, the doctors first found a deviated nasal septum along with calcified spurs.The doctors then opted to X-ray the object and the area around it. The images showed it to be a tooth that had grown upward from the jaw rather than down into the mouth, as is the usual case.Later, they suggested surgery and the patient agreed. The tooth was extracted with no complications. The patient came back later for a follow-up and doctors found the wound had healed properly.There was no evidence of infection or new tooth growth. The patient also reported being able to breathe freely once again.Ectopic teeth can push other teeth out of the way, leading to crooked teeth or gaps. Also, there have been instances of cysts forming on or near such body parts, which can grow to become painful.But the doctors also note that ectopic teeth are extremely rare, occurring in just 0.1% of all people and it is even rarer for an ectopic tooth to grow all the way up into the nasal cavity or the nose itself.Source: Medindia